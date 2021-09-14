My 2 oldest boys have allergies pretty bad and they get it from daddy I have like no allergies and almost never get sick but daddy gets sick pretty easily and he has bad allergies almost everything gets him allergies dust real bad and of course just seasonal allergies pretty seriously and my oldest who is 10 and I have three boys he has it the worst and my second son also has it pretty bad some allergies and our third son does not really have it that seriously but they all three have eczema I also have eczema but mildly they seem to have it more severe and it’s hard to find things that work well for both their eczema and allergies so just wondering if anyone has any advice or References on products over the counter items like Zyrtec and Claritin have not worked very well my oldest uses a nebulizer because his allergies gets so bad that it causes breathing problems and Benadryl has only really been the thing that works the best for the allergies but of course Benadryl makes them very drowsy. Also hard to find good lotions and creams that work well for my boys and their eczema the best thing I do is make sure they have good baths every day because I’ve noticed with my four year old when he rolls around outside on the trampoline or in the dirt and gets dirt all over him the eczema flares up really seriously.