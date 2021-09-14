Why College Professors Have Had Enough

Lindsay Ellis, a reporter for the Chronicle of Higher Education, put out a call a little while ago for university employees who were looking to quit their jobs. She couldn’t believe the response. “There was a lot of anger, there was a lot of fear, and there was a lot of sadness. I don’t think I’ve ever seen my inbox like that,” Ellis says. “The last 18 months have left a lot of college employees feeling, frankly, disillusioned with the work that they do and unsure of whether the leaders of these institutions are going to sufficiently have their backs in in a pandemic.” You can see one example of this in James Tierney, an associate professor of economics at Penn State who submitted his resignation in August. His biggest complaint: that his school is not requiring people on campus to be vaccinated this fall, even though it’s requiring a return to in-person teaching. Penn State leadership says most students are vaccinated, but Tierney isn’t comforted by that. He thinks professors aren’t allowed to teach classes online again, like they did last year, because students want to go back to campus, and the students’ tuition money is what keeps the school running. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Ellis about what’s it like to work on a campus right now, with workers like Tierney feeling exploited and students feeling confused and depressed, and what might come out of this moment of reckoning for higher ed. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.