Trio Collaborates to Run Community-Supported Peacham Café

By Jordan Barry
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new team members at the Peacham Café introduced themselves to the community last weekend. More than 100 people — from Peacham, Danville, St. Johnsbury and as far away as Burlington — stopped by to sample what Avery Cisné, Jack Billings and Suzanne Podhaizer were cooking up. The trio leases...

