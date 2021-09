We have all seen it in movies, TV shows, and cartoons. A long-lost love or a letter for help scribbled on a piece of paper, rolled into a bottle, and cast out to sea. Desperately hoping that someone would find it, and praying it would get into the hands of that one person you hoped it would. In Holly Beach, Louisiana on the Gulf coast just west of Cameron, camp owners, the Millers, were at their camp a few days ago. When they ran across this strange sight. It truly was a message in a bottle!

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO