Athlete of the Week; Siuslaw Soccer; Mapleton Volleyball
The Sports Club, the Siuslaw New and Coast Radio Sports congratulate senior Viking Football Quarterback Beau Erickson as this week’s Athlete of the Week. In Friday night’s win over the North Valley Knights Erickson threw for 330 yards for the 3rd most passing yards in a single game in Viking history. He threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another while spreading the ball around, allowing several other Vikings the opportunity to score.kcfmradio.com
Comments / 0