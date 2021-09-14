CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Report Details Physics Behind Edenville Dam Collapse

By Michael Percha
wsgw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Independent Forensic Team investigating the collapse of the Edenville Dam on May 19, 2020 has released an interim report detailing how the dam failed. The five person team, authorized by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, found a rare but not unheard of phenomenon called static liquefication to be the likely contributing cause to the failure. Static liquefication occurs “when the mobilized shear strength in a saturated, loose sand decreases rapidly to values significantly less than the applied static shear stresses, resulting in a force imbalance that creates accelerations and velocities,” according to the IFT report.

www.wsgw.com

