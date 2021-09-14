TERRA Artisan Home Fragrance Shop Serves the St. Louis Area and Beyond With Carefully Crafted, Cozy Scents
When Dianna Allen returned from Southeast Asia and Europe in 2019, she was eager to celebrate the lands she had just exhilaratingly explored. “I had been away for about almost three years at that point, and I just had this itch to start making something with my hands,” Allen says. “Previously I had dabbled into bath bombs and soap-making as a hobby, but when I came back I was like, ‘I’ve always wanted to make candles’ – and that was the initial push for it.”www.laduenews.com
