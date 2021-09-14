2 Browns Court SE
Seize this rare opportunity to make this charming Capitol Hill home your own! This one of a kind townhome is located in Browns Court in the heart of the Hill. Wake up on the weekend and savor your brief stroll to Eastern Market and all of its vendors. Enjoy all the coffee shops, restaurants and nightlife just steps out of your front door. Three blocks to Eastern Market Metro, but if you are working from home, the second bedroom gives you the home office you need. The back patio is perfect for enjoying an evening conversation with neighbors and friends. This home is a must see!
