2 Browns Court SE

Cover picture for the articleSeize this rare opportunity to make this charming Capitol Hill home your own! This one of a kind townhome is located in Browns Court in the heart of the Hill. Wake up on the weekend and savor your brief stroll to Eastern Market and all of its vendors. Enjoy all the coffee shops, restaurants and nightlife just steps out of your front door. Three blocks to Eastern Market Metro, but if you are working from home, the second bedroom gives you the home office you need. The back patio is perfect for enjoying an evening conversation with neighbors and friends. This home is a must see!

5503 Yorkshire Drive

Beautiful brick home located in Temple Hills, MD, just minutes away from DC. This Single Family gem features 2 fireplaces and an Improved FINISHED Basement! Do you love to entertain? Well look no further! The home features a large back yard just for YOU! This is the perfect home in the perfect location. This is YOUR home, you just don't know it yet!
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
2113 Dobler Avenue

There is so much to love about this Lake Montebello gem! Just steps away from the lake, this home has an amazing location and plenty of original charm. The home features a large and welcoming front porch, original hardwood floors and woodwork, and lots of windows that let in ample amounts of natural light. The rear garden provides a great space to entertain or to perfect your green thumb. And did I mention there is a detached garage? This house has so much to offer. Come see for yourself!
7100 Delegate Place

Just released! November delivery on this brand new end unit townhome built by DR Horton, America's Builder! Located in the sought after Westview South community, enjoy easy access to major commuter routes, Downtown Frederick, Ballenger Creek Walking Trail and the Westview Promenade. This smartly designed 2,135 sq ft townhome has an open floorplan with 3 beds/2.5 baths, 3 finished floors and a 2 car rear load garage! In the kitchen find stunning white cabinetry with large island and stainless appliances. Enjoy coffee or tea on the included deck in the rear, and bright natural light throughout. NO CITY TAXES! Low HOA dues include access to many amenities including a clubhouse with 24 hr fitness room, yoga room, game room and demonstration kitchen, pool, and 2 tot lots. Closing cost help available through builder, smart home system included at no cost. Escalating prices create equity for you! Call us today to schedule your tour of this beautiful new home.*Photos not of actual home*
REAL ESTATE
4437 Old York Road

AGENT IS NOT AWARE OF OFFERS. THIS PROPERTY IS AN REO* For access please use ShowingTime. Amazing opportunity to buy a 3 bed 1 bath property in Govans. This is one of the hottest neighborhood's in the city! Perfect for a first time home buyer and/or investor. Hurry this place will not last! *NO FIRST LOOK PERIOD INVESTORS CAN BID.*
1520 Tubman Road SE

Traditional Henson Ridge Townhome Ready for a new Owner. Three Level, Three Bedroom, Two FullBaths, Half Bath, Hardwood Floors, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Entry level has formal living, large eat-in kitchen and powder room. Second level boast two large bedrooms and full bath. Top level consist of large owners suite with den that can be easily converted into 4 bedroom.
4751 Chatford Avenue

Great Opportunity! Low interests rates and B-CITY homeownership grants funds available it is the best of both worlds. This property offers NEW PAINT*, NEWER HVAC SYSTEM, GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLRS THRU-OUT, TERRACE EAT-IN KITCHEN ,GOOD SIZE ROOMS, W/D CONVEY AS-IS, STOVE, DISHWASHER, RANGE HOOD, REFRIGERATOR. PARKING PAD, COME CHECK US OUT!
2711 Creston Road

$75,000 LIST PRICE SUGGESTED OPENING BID AT AUCTION. ****NO PRE BID**** AUCTION Thursday, October 14 , 2021 @11am ON PREMISES.Enter to entry foyer w/ coat closet, LR w/ hardwood floors and custom blinds. DR, kitchen w/ refrigerator and gas stove. Off kitchen exit to rear fenced yard. Yard has access to parking pad W/ carport & exit to alley. Upstairs has 3 BR+GGs w/ closets. BR #1 & #2 w/ ceiling fans, BR #3 w/ attic access. Basement w/ finished clubroom, utility room w/ washer and dryer, +-+ BA, & exit to outside. Central A/C, gas FHA heat & gas hot water. Public water & sewer.
7615 Timbercross Lane

End unit Camden model by Lennar Homes in Tanyard Springs community! Property features maple cabinetry, granite, back splash, gas cooking, laundry on the upper level, hardwood on the entire main level, deck and fully fenced in yard with a gate. Bathroom on every level. Walking distance to all community amenities: pool, 24 hr gym, playground, dog park, tennis/basketball courts, walking trails. You will love living in this resort like community! Easy access to Ft Meade, US Coast Guard Yard, NSA. Centrally located between Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington, DC.
123 Gallop Dr

Move in February 2022 to your Savannah Model! This new townhome features a full width great room that opens to the kitchen with a spectacular island that will WOW your family and friends. There is an option to create a private, enclosed den or home office on the lower level of this well thought out floor plan. The owner has suite is in the rear of the home for optimum privacy. Home will feature 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2 powder rooms, 2 car garage, Designer Sarsaparilla Cabinets, Luna Pearl Granite, Oak Wool Floors, Engineered hardwood throughout main level, Modern Electric Fireplace w/ mantel, Tray Ceilings in Master Bedroom, Spacious Open Concept Floor Plan and More!
910 N Streeper Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 10/06 @10:00 am. Ends 10/08 @11:20 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Madison-Eastend area. BLOCKS from Bocek Park. MINUTES to John Hopkins Hospital and the numerous attractions at Patterson Park. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery MD Route 40 (Orleans St). Property is Vacant - $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
9 Arielle Lane , Lot #9

Great Single Family Lot for sale at $34,900! This lot is ready to build on, just go get your permits tomorrow! Owner can build to suit on the lot as well. Home packages start at $249,900. Listing courtesy of Iron Valley Real Estate Of Waynesboro. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
7120 Tilbury Way

Beautiful Two-year-old townhome boasts natural lighting open living setting. First-floor bedroom with full bathroom. This townhouse awaits a new buyer. Move-in ready just paint to their desire colors. House ready Please beware of the friendly dog in the cage. Please no showing if feeling ill follow the COVID-19 guidelines and wear a mask.
1635 N Calhoun Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 10/01/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 10/5/2021 @ 11:30 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $5,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.2 Story Townhome Located in the Sandtown-Winchester Area.BLOCKS to the Many Attractions of Druid Hill Park & Mondawmin Mall-Minutes to the Numerous Destinations of Downtown Baltimore!Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery, MD Route I (W North Ave)Property is Rented.
0 Laurel Lakeview

Find serenity by the picturesque pond, your own private park-like setting. Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac on a well maintained gravel road. Pond view from build site, with the removal of a few trees. Perked for a 4 bedroom home. 280 feet of water frontage. Listing courtesy of...
LAUREL, VA
15013 Cherrydale Drive

Wonderful LOCATION, Renovated, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, townhouse, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops, tile flooring, new kitchen cabinets, laminate flooring on main level, entire home freshly painted, NEW Carpet throughout upper living area, new tile and fixtures in the bathrooms, great closet space, partially fenced yard, new floating deck, Close to I-95, shopping Mall, Town Center, commuter lot and so much much more. Won't last, schedule your tour today!
3169 Antrim Circle

PICTURES COMING SOON! OVER 20k IN UPGRADES..INCLUDING FLOORING, KITCHEN, ROOF, DECK, PATIO, CEILING FANS, ALL BATHROOMS! THIS TOWNHOUSE HAS THE "WOW' FACTOR WHEN YOU WALK IN! CLOSE TO ROUTE 1, 95, AND MUCH MORE.. $350,000. 4. BEDS. 0.03. ACRES. 2. BATHS. 1. 1/2 BATHS. 1,609. SQFT. $218. $/SQFT. Neighborhood:. Type:
DUMFRIES, VA
904 W Burke Street

Are you looking for a charming home within walking distance to a park? This home has so many special features that you don't find with new construction. Stone exterior, front and side porch, custom privacy fence with alley access. The interior offers a Living room with a fireplace, separate Dining Room, updated Kitchen with Stainless appliances . Two Bedrooms with lots of natural light. Sitting room, plus a finished basement. This Gem won't last for long!!!Offers are contingent on the Seller finding a home of their choice.
1755 Adelina Road

Home sweet home!! Build your dream home on this beautiful 2 acres of land!!. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-09-19T23:51:29.05.
3017 Spaulding Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 10/5/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 10/7/2021 @ 11:20 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $7,500. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. Property is rented @ $650/mo. 2 Story Porch-Front Townhouse located in the Central Park Heights area. Located JUST ACROSS from the Pimlico Race Course. MINUTES to Sinai Hospital and Queenbury Park. Easy access to major traffic arteries W Belvedere Ave and Park Heights Ave.
Lot 1 W Marlboro Drive

Come check out this 0.7 acre lot for your future dream home! Located in Holly Lake Estates just off Route 13 and only a short distance from shopping and the beaches. Don't miss out because it won't last long!. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Coast & Country. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...
