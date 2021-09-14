CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
721 Courthouse Road

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOCATION!! HIGHLY VISIBLE CORNER LOT FRONTING COURTHOUSE ROAD AND ROCKDALE ROAD PROVIDING FOR TWO ENTRANCES AND LONG ROAD FRONTAGE. This property is currently zoned A-1 and it used to be a plant nursery known as Clarks Farm. It therefore has commercial possibilities. The property also has a residential structure with tenants, although no details are known about the structure at this time. The property is a corner lot located on a recently upgraded major east-west thoroughfare with sidewalks. The property is located less than a mile from the new Publix grocery store, Embrey Mill Park and the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center and just over a mile to I-95 .

1204 Garst Court

2667 finished sq. ft. of living space. Brick front w/ oversized one car garage. Fully fenced back yard w/ huge deck & stylish patio. Master bedroom suite w/ vaulted ceilings, sitting area, walk-in closets. Private bath w/ sit-in tub for two separate showers. Upscale kitchen w/ quartz countertop. Huge windows, finished lower level with bath. (Seller requires rent back).
5503 Yorkshire Drive

Beautiful brick home located in Temple Hills, MD, just minutes away from DC. This Single Family gem features 2 fireplaces and an Improved FINISHED Basement! Do you love to entertain? Well look no further! The home features a large back yard just for YOU! This is the perfect home in the perfect location. This is YOUR home, you just don't know it yet!
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
414 Water Street , #2108

When we talk about city living, we cannot miss this building! Minutes away from Inner Harbor! This 2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom gorgeous unit can be a home for anyone who enjoys the city views ! Amazing swimming pool and spacious gym equipped with the latest machines! Need an office space and don't want to work from home- the business rooms are available for you 24/7! New wooden floors in the living room/dining room area, new carpet all over! Come and see this beauty and call it home! Parking is available for additional fee.
1101 Regina Drive

Gorgeous, Move In Ready, End Of Group, All Brick Townhome.. Large Living Room, Updated Kitchen, formal dining room.. Opens to large Covered deck that overlooks spacious fenced yard.. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, and Updated full bath.. Generously Sized Owners Suite also has a private updated half bath! Finished Lower Level with New Washer & Dryer 2020, New HVAC 2019, Newer Windows, 1/4 Bath in Lower Level (just a toilet)..Easy access to 95, 695, 195, US-1, and MARC Train, close to UMBC & BWIHouse is part of an Estate and would prefer to sell As is!
6301 Crooked Oak Lane

Step into this spacious, bright 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths brick garage townhome in the beautiful, quiet neighborhood of Seven Oaks Place. Tucked away in Falls Church, this home is less than one mile from the East Falls Church Metro and close to all the amenities of Seven Corners. Warm hardwoods, large room sizes, plenty of natural light and crisp moldings create warm and inviting indoor space, while the corner lot, upper level deck, and lower level enclosed yard and patio all come together to provide a true urban oasis. On the main level you will find gleaming hardwood floors, a double-sided gas fireplace providing ambience for both the living and dining rooms, and a gourmet kitchen with plenty of counter space, stainless appliances, gas cooking, a breakfast bar, and an eating area. A half bath is located just off the living room and completes the main level. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms including the primary bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious bath with a jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. 2 additional sizable bedrooms and a hall full bathroom complete the upper level. The lower level features a large family room with a wood-burning fireplace with access to the fully fenced back yard living space and patio. A second half bath is also located on the lower level, along with the laundry area and access to the one-car garage. Within minutes of this fabulous home are numerous options for great dining and shopping including the popular Mosaic District, Tysons, Seven Corners Falls Church City, and Clarendon. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to DC, Pentagon, the Metro, and bus stations. If you're looking for a quality home in a spectacular location, you've found it! Welcome Home!
FALLS CHURCH, VA
7100 Delegate Place

Just released! November delivery on this brand new end unit townhome built by DR Horton, America's Builder! Located in the sought after Westview South community, enjoy easy access to major commuter routes, Downtown Frederick, Ballenger Creek Walking Trail and the Westview Promenade. This smartly designed 2,135 sq ft townhome has an open floorplan with 3 beds/2.5 baths, 3 finished floors and a 2 car rear load garage! In the kitchen find stunning white cabinetry with large island and stainless appliances. Enjoy coffee or tea on the included deck in the rear, and bright natural light throughout. NO CITY TAXES! Low HOA dues include access to many amenities including a clubhouse with 24 hr fitness room, yoga room, game room and demonstration kitchen, pool, and 2 tot lots. Closing cost help available through builder, smart home system included at no cost. Escalating prices create equity for you! Call us today to schedule your tour of this beautiful new home.*Photos not of actual home*
4437 Old York Road

AGENT IS NOT AWARE OF OFFERS. THIS PROPERTY IS AN REO* For access please use ShowingTime. Amazing opportunity to buy a 3 bed 1 bath property in Govans. This is one of the hottest neighborhood's in the city! Perfect for a first time home buyer and/or investor. Hurry this place will not last! *NO FIRST LOOK PERIOD INVESTORS CAN BID.*
4751 Chatford Avenue

Great Opportunity! Low interests rates and B-CITY homeownership grants funds available it is the best of both worlds. This property offers NEW PAINT*, NEWER HVAC SYSTEM, GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLRS THRU-OUT, TERRACE EAT-IN KITCHEN ,GOOD SIZE ROOMS, W/D CONVEY AS-IS, STOVE, DISHWASHER, RANGE HOOD, REFRIGERATOR. PARKING PAD, COME CHECK US OUT!
945 Ramble Run Road

Well appointed end townhome in desirable Windlass Run. Entry level features large living space with garage, perfect for a workshop or home gym! Step upstairs to the main level with an expansive open floor plan. Gorgeous hardwood floors and a perfect gourmet's dream kitchen. End unit provides extra windows for a ton of natural light. Stainless high end appliances and large pantry finish off a kitchen that will be the central gathering place for every event. Top floor provides a huge primary bedroom and a wonderful bathroom suite with tile and stone finishes. Head to the back yard with great deck for entertaining and fenced in rear yard for privacy. This house is perfect from top to bottom! Minutes to all the new and exciting shopping and restaurants on the 43 corridor and moments to major highways.
7615 Timbercross Lane

End unit Camden model by Lennar Homes in Tanyard Springs community! Property features maple cabinetry, granite, back splash, gas cooking, laundry on the upper level, hardwood on the entire main level, deck and fully fenced in yard with a gate. Bathroom on every level. Walking distance to all community amenities: pool, 24 hr gym, playground, dog park, tennis/basketball courts, walking trails. You will love living in this resort like community! Easy access to Ft Meade, US Coast Guard Yard, NSA. Centrally located between Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington, DC.
910 N Streeper Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 10/06 @10:00 am. Ends 10/08 @11:20 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Madison-Eastend area. BLOCKS from Bocek Park. MINUTES to John Hopkins Hospital and the numerous attractions at Patterson Park. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery MD Route 40 (Orleans St). Property is Vacant - $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
9 Arielle Lane , Lot #9

Great Single Family Lot for sale at $34,900! This lot is ready to build on, just go get your permits tomorrow! Owner can build to suit on the lot as well. Home packages start at $249,900. Listing courtesy of Iron Valley Real Estate Of Waynesboro. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
7120 Tilbury Way

Beautiful Two-year-old townhome boasts natural lighting open living setting. First-floor bedroom with full bathroom. This townhouse awaits a new buyer. Move-in ready just paint to their desire colors. House ready Please beware of the friendly dog in the cage. Please no showing if feeling ill follow the COVID-19 guidelines and wear a mask.
50 Sugarberry Drive

To be built. Other homesites available. Looking for a 4 bedroom home that offers lots of space and a modern design at a price that won t break your budget? Look no further than the Ivy. As you enter the foyer, the open first floor greets you with a light and airy feeling. A powder room is placed for convenience. The great room flows into the dinette and kitchen area so you never miss a moment with friends or family, while a coat closet by the garage door gives plenty of storage. An island lends a casual place to eat or entertain. Upstairs the generous space continues, with a broad stairway that leads to an open landing for a feeling of arrival. The bedrooms are oversized and elegant, with even the secondary bedrooms sporting generous closet space. The primary bedroom is a welcome retreat. It features a private bath and a fantastic closet so storage is never an issue! Ridgely Forest will allow you to have a new home and take advantage of all the benefits of owning! ALL PICTURES SHOWN ARE FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY.
10711 Fairfax Blvd , #226

The Flats at Boulevard VI are the Only Single Level new construction condos coming to the City of Fairfax! Take advantage of our pre-construction pricing and schedule an appointment today! With the North Wing already 80% sold out we have just opened up sales in the South Wing. One of the largest local developers, The IDI Group is creating a brand new Neighborhood, Boulevard VI, within the City of Fairfax at the former location of Paul VI High School. Available condominium floor plans range from 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom/den, 2 bedrooms, and 2 bedrooms/den. These brand new condominiums include 9 foot ceilings, 6 foot windows and modern open concept floor plans. Extra storage is built in across all floor plans! Amenities for the condominium homeowners include, a resort style courtyard with an outdoor pool, outdoor grilling and dining terrace, party room, club room, fitness center, full-time manager and underground secure parking. Delivery for The Flats will begin in the summer of 2022. (The Flats is selling pre-construction, photos are renderings)
FAIRFAX, VA
0 Laurel Lakeview

Find serenity by the picturesque pond, your own private park-like setting. Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac on a well maintained gravel road. Pond view from build site, with the removal of a few trees. Perked for a 4 bedroom home. 280 feet of water frontage. Listing courtesy of...
LAUREL, VA
15013 Cherrydale Drive

Wonderful LOCATION, Renovated, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, townhouse, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops, tile flooring, new kitchen cabinets, laminate flooring on main level, entire home freshly painted, NEW Carpet throughout upper living area, new tile and fixtures in the bathrooms, great closet space, partially fenced yard, new floating deck, Close to I-95, shopping Mall, Town Center, commuter lot and so much much more. Won't last, schedule your tour today!
621 Bywater Road

Rarely available Lovingly maintained "Vintage gem" is ready to move-in. Enjoy this cozy 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Brick home featuring Country Kitchen with eat-in breakfast bar, Hardwood floors on main level, and imagine enjoying Sunday Brunch or a Football Sunday BBQ on the Patio with custom Pavers. This gem is centrally located off Forest Drive and minutes from Historic Main St and the Mall.
904 W Burke Street

Are you looking for a charming home within walking distance to a park? This home has so many special features that you don't find with new construction. Stone exterior, front and side porch, custom privacy fence with alley access. The interior offers a Living room with a fireplace, separate Dining Room, updated Kitchen with Stainless appliances . Two Bedrooms with lots of natural light. Sitting room, plus a finished basement. This Gem won't last for long!!!Offers are contingent on the Seller finding a home of their choice.
1755 Adelina Road

Home sweet home!! Build your dream home on this beautiful 2 acres of land!!.
