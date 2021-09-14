CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
48 Keepsake Place

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis stuning and spacious End-unit Town Home is nestled in a subdivision of Mature trees and is off the beaten track, yet close to shopping and major toroughfares. This home has been recently updated, painted, new flooring and so much more. HURRY, HURRY HURRY!!!!. Listing courtesy of Sellstate Dominion Realty.

5712 Mason Bluff Drive

Beautiful End Unit Townhome has 4 bed rooms, 3FB and 1HB , Master Suite w/ vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, Carpet in rooms & hardwood floors living area and kitchen , Eat-in Kitchen w/ Breakfast bar opens to dining room & walk-out to upper deck, lots of natural light, fully finished Walkout basement with rec room & 4th room with full bath!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

414 Water Street , #2108

When we talk about city living, we cannot miss this building! Minutes away from Inner Harbor! This 2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom gorgeous unit can be a home for anyone who enjoys the city views ! Amazing swimming pool and spacious gym equipped with the latest machines! Need an office space and don't want to work from home- the business rooms are available for you 24/7! New wooden floors in the living room/dining room area, new carpet all over! Come and see this beauty and call it home! Parking is available for additional fee.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1204 Garst Court

2667 finished sq. ft. of living space. Brick front w/ oversized one car garage. Fully fenced back yard w/ huge deck & stylish patio. Master bedroom suite w/ vaulted ceilings, sitting area, walk-in closets. Private bath w/ sit-in tub for two separate showers. Upscale kitchen w/ quartz countertop. Huge windows, finished lower level with bath. (Seller requires rent back).
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1101 Regina Drive

Gorgeous, Move In Ready, End Of Group, All Brick Townhome.. Large Living Room, Updated Kitchen, formal dining room.. Opens to large Covered deck that overlooks spacious fenced yard.. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, and Updated full bath.. Generously Sized Owners Suite also has a private updated half bath! Finished Lower Level with New Washer & Dryer 2020, New HVAC 2019, Newer Windows, 1/4 Bath in Lower Level (just a toilet)..Easy access to 95, 695, 195, US-1, and MARC Train, close to UMBC & BWIHouse is part of an Estate and would prefer to sell As is!
REAL ESTATE
7100 Delegate Place

Just released! November delivery on this brand new end unit townhome built by DR Horton, America's Builder! Located in the sought after Westview South community, enjoy easy access to major commuter routes, Downtown Frederick, Ballenger Creek Walking Trail and the Westview Promenade. This smartly designed 2,135 sq ft townhome has an open floorplan with 3 beds/2.5 baths, 3 finished floors and a 2 car rear load garage! In the kitchen find stunning white cabinetry with large island and stainless appliances. Enjoy coffee or tea on the included deck in the rear, and bright natural light throughout. NO CITY TAXES! Low HOA dues include access to many amenities including a clubhouse with 24 hr fitness room, yoga room, game room and demonstration kitchen, pool, and 2 tot lots. Closing cost help available through builder, smart home system included at no cost. Escalating prices create equity for you! Call us today to schedule your tour of this beautiful new home.*Photos not of actual home*
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6301 Crooked Oak Lane

Step into this spacious, bright 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths brick garage townhome in the beautiful, quiet neighborhood of Seven Oaks Place. Tucked away in Falls Church, this home is less than one mile from the East Falls Church Metro and close to all the amenities of Seven Corners. Warm hardwoods, large room sizes, plenty of natural light and crisp moldings create warm and inviting indoor space, while the corner lot, upper level deck, and lower level enclosed yard and patio all come together to provide a true urban oasis. On the main level you will find gleaming hardwood floors, a double-sided gas fireplace providing ambience for both the living and dining rooms, and a gourmet kitchen with plenty of counter space, stainless appliances, gas cooking, a breakfast bar, and an eating area. A half bath is located just off the living room and completes the main level. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms including the primary bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious bath with a jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. 2 additional sizable bedrooms and a hall full bathroom complete the upper level. The lower level features a large family room with a wood-burning fireplace with access to the fully fenced back yard living space and patio. A second half bath is also located on the lower level, along with the laundry area and access to the one-car garage. Within minutes of this fabulous home are numerous options for great dining and shopping including the popular Mosaic District, Tysons, Seven Corners Falls Church City, and Clarendon. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to DC, Pentagon, the Metro, and bus stations. If you're looking for a quality home in a spectacular location, you've found it! Welcome Home!
FALLS CHURCH, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4437 Old York Road

AGENT IS NOT AWARE OF OFFERS. THIS PROPERTY IS AN REO* For access please use ShowingTime. Amazing opportunity to buy a 3 bed 1 bath property in Govans. This is one of the hottest neighborhood's in the city! Perfect for a first time home buyer and/or investor. Hurry this place will not last! *NO FIRST LOOK PERIOD INVESTORS CAN BID.*
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1520 Tubman Road SE

Traditional Henson Ridge Townhome Ready for a new Owner. Three Level, Three Bedroom, Two FullBaths, Half Bath, Hardwood Floors, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Entry level has formal living, large eat-in kitchen and powder room. Second level boast two large bedrooms and full bath. Top level consist of large owners suite with den that can be easily converted into 4 bedroom.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4751 Chatford Avenue

Great Opportunity! Low interests rates and B-CITY homeownership grants funds available it is the best of both worlds. This property offers NEW PAINT*, NEWER HVAC SYSTEM, GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLRS THRU-OUT, TERRACE EAT-IN KITCHEN ,GOOD SIZE ROOMS, W/D CONVEY AS-IS, STOVE, DISHWASHER, RANGE HOOD, REFRIGERATOR. PARKING PAD, COME CHECK US OUT!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7615 Timbercross Lane

End unit Camden model by Lennar Homes in Tanyard Springs community! Property features maple cabinetry, granite, back splash, gas cooking, laundry on the upper level, hardwood on the entire main level, deck and fully fenced in yard with a gate. Bathroom on every level. Walking distance to all community amenities: pool, 24 hr gym, playground, dog park, tennis/basketball courts, walking trails. You will love living in this resort like community! Easy access to Ft Meade, US Coast Guard Yard, NSA. Centrally located between Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington, DC.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

945 Ramble Run Road

Well appointed end townhome in desirable Windlass Run. Entry level features large living space with garage, perfect for a workshop or home gym! Step upstairs to the main level with an expansive open floor plan. Gorgeous hardwood floors and a perfect gourmet's dream kitchen. End unit provides extra windows for a ton of natural light. Stainless high end appliances and large pantry finish off a kitchen that will be the central gathering place for every event. Top floor provides a huge primary bedroom and a wonderful bathroom suite with tile and stone finishes. Head to the back yard with great deck for entertaining and fenced in rear yard for privacy. This house is perfect from top to bottom! Minutes to all the new and exciting shopping and restaurants on the 43 corridor and moments to major highways.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

910 N Streeper Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 10/06 @10:00 am. Ends 10/08 @11:20 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Madison-Eastend area. BLOCKS from Bocek Park. MINUTES to John Hopkins Hospital and the numerous attractions at Patterson Park. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery MD Route 40 (Orleans St). Property is Vacant - $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1635 N Calhoun Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 10/01/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 10/5/2021 @ 11:30 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $5,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.2 Story Townhome Located in the Sandtown-Winchester Area.BLOCKS to the Many Attractions of Druid Hill Park & Mondawmin Mall-Minutes to the Numerous Destinations of Downtown Baltimore!Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery, MD Route I (W North Ave)Property is Rented.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Oranda Road

Perfect lot for your custom home! Over 2+ acres of wooded private land with a creek running through. Very peaceful and lovely area of the country to live and build your very own home! Beautiful mature Evergreens and clear-cut paths around the property make it easily accessible to walk. The land is partially hilly. 3 Bedroom Perc on file with the county. Additional adjoining home and 5-acre lot for sale as well. MLS# VASH2000982.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9 Arielle Lane , Lot #9

Great Single Family Lot for sale at $34,900! This lot is ready to build on, just go get your permits tomorrow! Owner can build to suit on the lot as well. Home packages start at $249,900. Listing courtesy of Iron Valley Real Estate Of Waynesboro. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7120 Tilbury Way

Beautiful Two-year-old townhome boasts natural lighting open living setting. First-floor bedroom with full bathroom. This townhouse awaits a new buyer. Move-in ready just paint to their desire colors. House ready Please beware of the friendly dog in the cage. Please no showing if feeling ill follow the COVID-19 guidelines and wear a mask.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

640 W Conway Street

Welcome to Ridgley+GGs Delight, a tucked away community that is close to everything, making commuting a breeze yet hidden behind Oriole Park. 640 W. Conway sits directly behind the Conway Street Park so buyers will enjoy true +G+park-front+G- living. This all-brick town home incorporates all of the unique and historic charm that Baltimoreans love like exposed brick, three (decorative) fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Buyers will love the half-bath on the main level along with the extra large kitchen with plenty of natural light. This home also boats a beautiful, brick-laden, fully fenced back yard with a lovely herb garden. One of the best and most unique features of the home is the living room with soaring windows, fireplace and a 15 foot ceiling with overlooking balcony, a true show-stopper! The master-suite is spacious and sun-filled with an en-suite master bath complete with huge jetted tub and separate shower. The third floor is equally spacious with windows and a large closet. Finally, the unfinished and dry basement is perfect for storing all of your extra +G+stuff.+G- Come and see this charming home today! (Washer/Dryer and fireplaces are AS IS)
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

50 Sugarberry Drive

To be built. Other homesites available. Looking for a 4 bedroom home that offers lots of space and a modern design at a price that won t break your budget? Look no further than the Ivy. As you enter the foyer, the open first floor greets you with a light and airy feeling. A powder room is placed for convenience. The great room flows into the dinette and kitchen area so you never miss a moment with friends or family, while a coat closet by the garage door gives plenty of storage. An island lends a casual place to eat or entertain. Upstairs the generous space continues, with a broad stairway that leads to an open landing for a feeling of arrival. The bedrooms are oversized and elegant, with even the secondary bedrooms sporting generous closet space. The primary bedroom is a welcome retreat. It features a private bath and a fantastic closet so storage is never an issue! Ridgely Forest will allow you to have a new home and take advantage of all the benefits of owning! ALL PICTURES SHOWN ARE FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Laurel Lakeview

Find serenity by the picturesque pond, your own private park-like setting. Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac on a well maintained gravel road. Pond view from build site, with the removal of a few trees. Perked for a 4 bedroom home. 280 feet of water frontage. Listing courtesy of...
LAUREL, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15013 Cherrydale Drive

Wonderful LOCATION, Renovated, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, townhouse, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops, tile flooring, new kitchen cabinets, laminate flooring on main level, entire home freshly painted, NEW Carpet throughout upper living area, new tile and fixtures in the bathrooms, great closet space, partially fenced yard, new floating deck, Close to I-95, shopping Mall, Town Center, commuter lot and so much much more. Won't last, schedule your tour today!
MLS

