00 Lonesome Pine Rd

Step into this spacious, bright 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths brick garage townhome in the beautiful, quiet neighborhood of Seven Oaks Place. Tucked away in Falls Church, this home is less than one mile from the East Falls Church Metro and close to all the amenities of Seven Corners. Warm hardwoods, large room sizes, plenty of natural light and crisp moldings create warm and inviting indoor space, while the corner lot, upper level deck, and lower level enclosed yard and patio all come together to provide a true urban oasis. On the main level you will find gleaming hardwood floors, a double-sided gas fireplace providing ambience for both the living and dining rooms, and a gourmet kitchen with plenty of counter space, stainless appliances, gas cooking, a breakfast bar, and an eating area. A half bath is located just off the living room and completes the main level. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms including the primary bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious bath with a jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. 2 additional sizable bedrooms and a hall full bathroom complete the upper level. The lower level features a large family room with a wood-burning fireplace with access to the fully fenced back yard living space and patio. A second half bath is also located on the lower level, along with the laundry area and access to the one-car garage. Within minutes of this fabulous home are numerous options for great dining and shopping including the popular Mosaic District, Tysons, Seven Corners Falls Church City, and Clarendon. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to DC, Pentagon, the Metro, and bus stations. If you're looking for a quality home in a spectacular location, you've found it! Welcome Home!

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO