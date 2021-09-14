15028 Cardin Place

Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom, 2 full and one half bath townhouse in the sought after Dale City area. This home has a split level design with an oversized entryway. The main level has a bright kitchen with a gas stove. The large family room leads to a deck perfect for relaxing outdoors. The upstairs primary bedroom has two good sized closets and an updated primary bath with tile shower and glass doors. The lower level has endless possibilities as an additional family room with wood burning fireplace or a play room or office.