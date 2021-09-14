CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Sirianni Interview: Joely Meighan – SVP, Director of Managed Assets at D.A. Davidson & Co.

By Tony Sirianni
advisorhub.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy did you get into the wealth management business?. Growing up in Great Falls, Montana, I was introduced to D.A. Davidson at a young age. I had the opportunity to work for the firm during high school and got an early taste of the business. While I didn’t stick with it initially, I did come back based on the people and the experience. Very early, I realized this could be a great career for me and not just a job.

www.advisorhub.com

MyChesCo

Hill International to Participate in D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) announced recently that CEO Raouf Ghali and CFO Todd Weintraub will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Hill International, with more than 2,900 professionals in 70 offices...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
advisorhub.com

Citizens Financial CEO Hunts for Wealth Business Amid Deal Spree

Bloomberg – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has been on a buying spree, but Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun is still chasing one spot: wealth. “People know that we have an interest in growing there, but that space is heavily sought after by players who can pay up, like PE firms,” Van Saun said in an interview Tuesday. “We’ve come close on a couple additional transactions, but we’re holding our discipline on what we’re willing to pay.”
advisorhub.com

Ex-Merrill Superstar Phil Scott Swings and Misses with Expungement Requests

Former Merrill Lynch superstar Phil Scott, who last year took his $18 million-producing team in the Seattle suburbs to First Republic, struck out in an attempt to clear his record of three financial crisis-era client disputes. A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitrator denied the 36-year industry veteran’s request to expunge...
SEATTLE, WA
advisorhub.com

Finra Knocks BMO Rep Who Charged Commuting Expenses to the Firm

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority imposed a $5,000 fine and eight-month suspension based on expense-account related allegations on a no-longer-registered New York City broker with 21-years’ experience, including for prime brokerages, and no prior disclosures on his BrokerCheck record. Finra alleged Anthony DeJohn improperly charged $2,270 to a credit card...
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
Investor's Business Daily

Toast IPO Valuation Could Hit $18 Billion For Restaurant Fintech Firm

Expectations are high for the initial public offering of Toast (TOST), which provides a financial technology services and solutions platform for restaurant operators. The Toast IPO will price Tuesday and trade Wednesday. The Boston-based company increased the offering price on Monday with an IPO that could raise $781 million if...
advisorhub.com

$8.8-Million Team of Merrill Lifers Exits to Launch RIA in Colorado

(Corrects fourth paragraph from end to note that the RIA accepted financing from Dynasty.) A five-advisor team of Merrill Lynch lifers who had been generating around $8.8 million in annual revenue left on Monday to hang out their own shingle in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The group includes brothers R. Scott...
Variety

Morgan Stanley Buys 2.34 Million Shares of Warner Music Group, Worth $105 Million

On a day that has been remarkably good for music companies on stock markets, Warner Music Group — which saw its stock climb thanks in part to Universal Music’s lofty IPO — on Tuesday announced the sale of an aggregate of 2,340,000 shares of the company’s common stock by affiliates of Access Industries to Morgan Stanley & Co. as the sole underwriter in the registered public offering of those shares. According to the announcement, the stockholders are selling all of the shares of Class A common stock, and Warner will not receive any proceeds from the offering (although Len Blavatnik’s...
Sportico

DraftKings Makes Takeover Bid for Entain

DraftKings has made an acquisition offer for Entain, the European sports betting operator said in a statement on Tuesday. Should a sale occur, DraftKings would dramatically increase its overseas presence as sports betting continues to expand in the U.S. and overseas. Though specific terms weren’t mentioned, CNBC reported Tuesday that the Boston-based company is making a $20 billion cash and stock offer. A representative for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) confirmed that a proposal has been sent to Entain but added, “Under the U.K. Takeover Code, we cannot provide any further comment at this time.” Entain (LSE: ENT) shares were up nearly 20% on the London Stock Exchange on the news. In January, Entain rejected a roughly $11 billion takeover offer from MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), saying the all-stock offer undervalued the company. Last month, Entain CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen declined to comment on the status of talks with MGM or any other company. Entain’s sportsbook brands include Ladbrokes, Coral and bwin. In the U.S., it is a 50-50 partner in BetMGM, alongside MGM. (This story has been updated with details of the offer in the first paragraph and a statement from DraftKings and information on Entain’s stock price in the second.)
MarketWatch

AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson to retire after 22 years in the role

AutoNation Inc. said Tuesday that long-time Chief Executive Mike Jackson will retire, effective Nov. 1. The stock was indicated up 0.7% in premarket trading. The auto retailer said Mike Manley will join the company and become CEO on Nov. 1. Manley was most recently CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from July 2018 to January 2021, and currently serves as Head of Americas at Holland-based automobile company Stellantis N.V. , which was formed by the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group. "It has been a remarkable honor to serve as CEO for the past 22 years," Jackson said. "I have every confidence Mike Manley will lead AutoNation to an even brighter future." AutoNation's stock has rallied 70.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.0%.
