A new treatment for an advanced form of ovarian cancer is "highly effective" at shrinking tumours, according to researchers.The combination of the drugs VS-6766 and defactinib resulted in a significant response in 11 out of 24 patients (46 per cent) during a small-scale phase one trial.It performed even better in patients with tumours driven by the KRAS mutation, with 64 per cent of patients responding to the treatment.Researchers said they were "delighted" with the outcome and suggested it could mean a "significant advance" in treatment if the results are replicated in larger trials.The study was led by a team at...

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO