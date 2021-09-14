CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Blunt Wears Miu Miu Look Inspired by Hedy Lamarr to Met Gala 2021, Leaves Everyone Speechless

By Mary Dehart
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the fashion event, she gracefully adorned a floor-length outfit with a white cape attached to the bodice. She completed the look with a star-spangled headgear, giving a nod to Lamarr. Met Gala 2021: Kristen Stewart Rocks Edgy Yet Stylish Look in Pink Chanel Jacket and White Pants. Social media...

Amanda Gorman Makes Her Met Gala Debut in a Symbolic Look Inspired by the Statue of Liberty

American poet Amanda Gorman was the breakout star of President Joe Biden's Inauguration — and she just cemented herself as a style star at the 2021 Met Gala. Gorman, who is serving as co-chair of the evening, sparkled in a strapless embellished royal blue Vera Wang dress with a sheer train and cut-out details on the back. She accessorized with matching, custom Stuart Weitzman heels, a book-shaped clutch and a crystal Jennifer Behr headpiece. The star added tiny jewels around her eyes to complete her beauty look.
Emily Blunt’s Jeweled Miu Miu Dress At The 2021 Met Gala Channels An Iconic Hollywood Actress

Emily Blunt stunned in a jeweled Miu Miu dress and star headpiece that channels Hedy Lamarr at the 2021 Met Gala. Emily Blunt may be not be American, but she she showed up at this year’s American fashion-themed Met Gala looking like old Hollywood personified. The actress, 38, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, Sept. 13 in a jeweled Miu Miu dress with subtle fringe. It also features an extravagant, billowing cape and dazzling headpiece with stars inspired by famed actress Hedy Lamarr, per her stylist.
Kristen Stewart
Hedy Lamarr
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt attended Met Gala 2021

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Actor Emily Blunt's appearance at Met Gala 2021 has ushered in a wave of nostalgia on social media as her look was inspired by Hedy Lamarr, the iconic actor and the star of the classic American fashion film, 'Ziegfeld Girl', which came out in 1941.
Janet Mock’s Met Gala 2021 Look by Valentino Was Inspired by Light Reflecting Off Water

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The story of Janet Mock and the ethereal Valentino dress she wore to the Met gala on Monday night actually starts a few years ago. In one of her first meetings with her stylist, Jason Bolden, he said he thought she was definitely a “Valentino girl.” In a recent interview, Mock said she didn’t know what he meant at the time but now, three ad campaigns and a few show-stopping red carpet looks later, she is all about it.
Kristen Stewart Leaves Her Princess Duties Behind as She Rocks Edgy 2021 Met Gala Look

Watch: Rihanna, Beyonce & More Stars' Iconic Past Met Gala Looks. Kristen Stewart's outfit for the 2021 Met Gala is truly sugar, spice and everything nice. The Spencer actress walked up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a pink Chanel jacket and white pants that were everything fans hoped for and more. At the top of the collared coat was a small black ribbon, which was delicately tied at her neck.
Billie Eilish debuts Marilyn Monroe-inspired look at the Met Gala 2021: 'I've always wanted to do this. I was just scared'

Billie Eilish did not come to play at the Met Gala 2021. The 19-year-old mega-star – who is also a co-chair alongside Amanda Gorman, Timothée Chalamet, and Naomi Osaka at this year's biggest night in fashion – took to the red carpet for the first time (she was too young to attend before!) and looked absolutely incredible in a blush gown with a wavy platinum blonde bob.
Emily Blunt Embodied the Statue of Liberty for Her 2021 Met Gala Glam

When you're at the Met Gala and the theme is a celebration of American fashion, embodying one of the country's most famous statues just makes sense — and that's exactly what actress Emily Blunt did. "The beautiful glass raindrop shape beaded dress and headpiece were like a modern twist on...
Sunday Best: Emily Blunt, Iman are among the fashion winners from 2021 Met Gala

The Met Gala, postponed from its usual May date, returned last Sunday, with the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” (the name of the Costume Institute exhibit unveiled that night). And the guests wore … an odd array of garments that didn’t seem to have a whole lot to do with that theme. I am instead going to focus on a smaller theme: “Glorious Things People Wore On Their Heads, Large and Small.” In the “large” subdivision, we have supermodel Iman, who wore a spectacular gold-feathered headdress and hoop-skirted gown by young British American designer Harris Reed. In a less showy but equally celestial vein, actor Emily Blunt wore a Miu Miu gown and sparkly headpiece with delicately dangling stars — inspired, apparently, by the Statue of Liberty. I love the theatricality of both of these looks; star turns, in gold and silver.
Venus Williams and Prabal Gurung Brought Cinematic Glamour to the Met Gala

Venus Wiliams knows her fashion. The tennis ace and designer has always had an eye for great style, so when it came time to plot out her look for this year’s Met Gala, she wanted a collaborator as attuned to the industry and its history. Enter, Prabal Gurung. The designer, whose spring/summer 2020 “Who Gets to Be American” sashes are a highlight of the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition, teamed up with Williams to create an exquisite crimson silk faille and duchesse satin gown with a flowing train. The piece would stand out at any event, but Williams felt it was ideal for the Met. “As a designer myself, working with a visionary like Prabal was an incredible experience, and I couldn’t be happier with how the dress turned out,” she shared post-event.
Precious Lee’s Met Gala Beauty Look Was Inspired by Her Atlanta Roots

Precious Lee is very proud to say she won the “Best Hair” superlative in high school. At that time, not only was she Homecoming Queen, but she was also known for her intricate—and ever-changing—hairdos; something she attributes to her father, who owned multiple salons in her hometown of Atlanta, and studied under Vidal Sassoon. “I grew up in the hair salon,” Lee tells me, seated in a chair facing the windows of her Manhattan hotel. “And us girls from Atlanta, from Georgia—we like to change our hair about every three days.”
The most marvellous Met Gala looks of all time

After a not-so-haute hiatus due to the fashion-killing Covid-19 pandemic, the Met Gala is back and boy are we ready for it. The last event in 2019 saw the most glamorous of the A-List turn up the fabulousness for the theme of 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', with Katy Perry arriving inside a Moschino chandelier, Celine Dion in floor-length Oscar de la Renta fringe and Lady Gaga managing three outfit changes just to ascend the stairs. This year, however, Miss Perry may leave the lumiere at home as guests are required to dress inspired by the exhibition's latest conception, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'.
Met Gala is fashionably late and serving America-inspired looks

For decades the first Monday in May has been the biggest night in fashion—the evening when the fashion-obsessed meet in costume on the red carpet at the Met Gala. This year, COVID-19 may have postponed the annual fixture in New York’s social calendar to the second Monday in September, but it didn’t fail to serve up its share of red carpet hits and misses.
See What Everyone Wore at the Met Gala

The Met Gala is officially back! Fashion's biggest night of the year returns for 2021. Below, see what all the celebrities are wearing on the red carpet. Sean Mendes and Camila Cabello in Michael Kors Collection. Emily Blunt in Miu Miu. Kendall Jenner in Givenchy. Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga. Rita...
