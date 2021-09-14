CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Elizabeth Warren wants the Fed to break up Wells Fargo

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic Senator Elizabeth Warren is calling on the Federal Reserve to break up Wells Fargo following years of scandal at America’s most troubled big bank. The push from Warren marks an escalation in her long-running campaign to hold Wells Fargo accountable for ripping off customers. “Every single day that Wells...

Boston Globe

Elizabeth Warren tries to revive eviction moratorium

Several progressive lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would reimpose a nationwide eviction moratorium at a time when deaths from COVID-19 are running at their highest levels since early March. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, and Representative Cori Bush, Democrat of Missouri, said the bill would direct the...
wallstreetonparade.com

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Bloomberg News Need to Give It a Rest with Bashing Wells Fargo and Turn Their Attention to 5-Count Felon, JPMorgan Chase

On Tuesday of this week, Bloomberg News published its umpteenth negative article on the San Francisco-headquartered bank, Wells Fargo. This time around, the article was highlighting Senator Elizabeth Warren calling for Wells Fargo to be broken up, with its federally insured bank separated from its Wall Street businesses. Bloomberg News...
Street.Com

Ugly Tuesday, Risky Marketplace, Fed Tapering, Trading Wells Fargo and Entegris

Forgive us as we tear our greasy heads away from slumber's soft love. Forgive us as we rise, ready to shine, ready to strive, ready to counter risk aversion with pure aggression, and vice versa. Forgive us as we turn to the left, then to the right, and then decide that we like neither. Forgive us, for one thing we surely know with extreme confidence is that sometimes we just don't know. Forgive us, for you know us well.... we are "The Unhappy."
Street.Com

Wells Fargo Holds Onto Slim Gains as Sen. Warren Takes Aim

Shares of Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report were trading slightly higher Tuesday afternoon after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) urged the Federal Reserve to break up the bank, citing consumer risk. Warren sent a letter to Fed chairman Jerome Powell asking the central bank to take...
news4sanantonio.com

Fed regulators fine Wells Fargo $250 million

Federal regulators have hit Wells Fargo with another fine. The financial institution must pay $250-million dollars for failing to move fast enough to compensate its victims. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency says the bank engaged in “unsafe or unsound practices” tied to its loan modification program and violated the terms of a 2018 consent order.
nny360.com

Feds fine Wells Fargo $250M for ‘unsafe’ home lending practices

Wells Fargo has been fined $250 million by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for “unsafe or unsound practices” related to the bank’s home lending business, according to the bank and the agency Thursday. The OCC, Wells Fargo’s top federal banking regulator, imposed the penalty on the bank...
jacksonprogress-argus.com

America to Wells Fargo: This is unacceptable

Federal regulators slapped Wells Fargo with yet another fine for failing to move fast enough to compensate customers who were victims of the bank's "unsafe or unsound" practices. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the banking regulator within the Treasury Department, told the scandal-plagued bank it must pay...
Housing Wire

Wells Fargo to pay $250 million for “reckless practices”

Wells Fargo has been slapped with a $250 million civil money penalty by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for “unsafe or unsound practices” pertaining to their home lending loss mitigation program this week. According to the OCC, the fine is also a result of the bank violating...
WSB Radio

Fed likely to signal a coming pullback in economic support

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Federal Reserve is expected this week to send its clearest signal yet that it will start reining in its ultra-low-interest rate policies later this year, a first step toward unwinding the extraordinary support it's given the economy since the pandemic struck 18 months ago. Many...
AFP

Fed opens policy meeting as markets awaits taper signal

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, with investors around the world awaiting a signal on when the central bank will begin pulling back on its stimulus policies. Investors and officials worldwide will be watching Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's press conference on Wednesday to see if he provides further details on the taper plan.
atlanticcitynews.net

Wells Fargo again fined for defrauding customers

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Wells Fargo was fined $250 million and is facing restrictions on its business after it failed to adequately pay back those customers it had charged excessive or improper fees. "Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC's 2018 action against the bank. This is unacceptable," said...
Entrepreneur

Wells Fargo (WFC) Fined $250M by OCC, Winds Up 2016 CFPB Order

Last week’s speculations of Wells Fargo & Company WFC reportedly experiencing setbacks in its regulatory remedial advancement materialized when the third-largest bank announced an unfavorable development related to the April 2018 Compliance Risk Management and Customer Remediation consent order. A U.S. federal banking regulator — the Office of the Comptroller...
MarketWatch

Wells Fargo shares shrug off OCC fine

Wells Fargo Corp. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Friday despite a $250 million civil penalty from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for not meeting requirements of its 2018 action against the bank. The fine, which was announced late Thursday, had been anticipated after recent press reports and signals from the bank over the summer about regulatory friction. J.P. Morgan Chase analyst Vivek Juneja described the fine as "moderate" but said the bank could face additional sanctions from Consumer Financial Protection Board. Nor did the OCC's order address issues surrounding auto insurance remediation, which could also result in additional sanctions, he said. "This consent order will result in more expenses, likely some delayed foreclosures, increased demands on management time, and greater board involvement," Juneja said. The OCC issued a cease and desist order against the bank, "based on the bank's failure to establish an effective home lending loss mitigation program." Wells Fargo's stock has risen 47% so far in 2021 while the S&P 500 has gained 19.6%.
