Call of Duty teasers are already arriving for Season 6 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. While a start time hasn't been confirmed yet, we do have a pretty good indication of when it will be. The current battle pass reveals that Season 6 should be arriving around October 7, meaning this should be either the same day or one day before the new season begins. These seasonal updates usually go live around 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET on the day the previous battle pass ends.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO