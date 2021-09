Employers can’t fill job vacancies. Employees don’t want to return to the office. Other can’t wait to get back to the water cooler to socialize. Given that kind of diversity and expectations, what will the post-pandemic workplace look like? You’re watching the Local News Network, brought to you by Durango Party Rental and Tafoya Barrett and Associates. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. Rehumanizing work will be theme of the 2021 Economic Summit, which returns on Tuesday, September 21, after a pandemic-induced hiatus last year. The annual summit is presented by La Plata County Economic Development Alliance. Just as the pandemic changed all our lives, it also changed the workplace and the world of work; a topic the summit will tackle with keynote speakers and breakout sessions all day at the Sky Ute Casino Event Center.

DURANGO, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO