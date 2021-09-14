Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reboot Announces Main Cast at Peacock
The full cast has been announced for Bel-Air, a dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air currently in the works at Peacock. Recently, it was announced that rising star Jabari Banks had been cast to lead the series as Will, the character played by Will Smith in the original sitcom. Now, a slew of new cast members have been announced, revealing new actors for the Banks family members that appeared in the comedy series.tvweb.com
