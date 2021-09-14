CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reboot Announces Main Cast at Peacock

By Jeremy Dick
tvweb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe full cast has been announced for Bel-Air, a dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air currently in the works at Peacock. Recently, it was announced that rising star Jabari Banks had been cast to lead the series as Will, the character played by Will Smith in the original sitcom. Now, a slew of new cast members have been announced, revealing new actors for the Banks family members that appeared in the comedy series.

tvweb.com

tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Renewed, ‘Bel-Air’ Cast Announced, The CW adds ‘Professionals’, ‘Locke & Key’ Premiere Date, ‘What If…?’ Mid-Season Trailer and More!

Hulu has renewed its hit new series Only Murders In The Building for season 2. The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as they try to solve a murder case with their own podcast. The current first season streams Tuesdays on Hulu. The full cast of Peacock’s...
TV SERIES
crfashionbook.com

The Greatest Fashion Looks From Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and well-known shows on television. The popular show starring Will Smith aired from 1990-1996 and ultimately kickstarted Smith's iconic acting career as one of the biggest actors in the world. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air offered a fresh representation of a Black family portrayal on-screen.
TV & VIDEOS
SuperHeroHype

Warner Bros. Sets First Cast Members For The Lost Boys Reboot

Warner Bros. Sets First Cast Members For The Lost Boys Reboot. The Lost Boys are returning to movie theaters. Although a TV series based on the cult classic vampire flick has been in the works for a few years, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Warner Bros. is now developing a “reimagined take” for the big screen. The studio has already recruited Jaeden Martell and Noah Jupe to star in the new film.
MOVIES
Variety

HBO Max Unveils ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘Euphoria’ First Look Footage During Emmys

HBO Max teased footage of the upcoming series “Peacemaker” as part of an image spot that aired during the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. The series, set to premiere in January 2022, is based on the DC Comics character created by writer Joe Gill and artist Pat Boyette in 1966. “Peacemaker” stars John Cena in the titular role, reprising his character from “The Suicide Squad.” The series takes place after the events of the film and looks at the origin story of Peacemaker, a complicated hero who strives to achieve peace no matter what — even if it means killing people....
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

Adam Devine To Star In TV Reboot Of ‘Pitch Perfect’ For Peacock

Peacock has handed a straight-to-series order to a TV reboot of Pitch Perfect. Adam Devine, who starred in the first two Pitch Perfect movies, will headline the series and will reprise his role as Bumper Allen, the vocal villain who fans love to loathe. More from Deadline. The series comes...
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Owen Wilson Joins Cast of Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Reboot

Loki star Owen Wilson has been cast in Disney’s upcoming reboot of Haunted Mansion. According to reports, the actor will join LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish, with Dear White People and Bad Hair director Justin Simien helming his first big-budget studio film. Katie Dippold will pen the script, Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who also produced the live-action adaptation of Aladdin, will be producing via Rideback and Nick Reynolds will serve as executive producer.
MOVIES
