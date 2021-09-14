Fourth Fire Station Built in Phoenix Could Become a Full-Service Restaurant

A local restaurateur or entrepreneur could breathe a second life into a historic firehouse just south of Margaret T. Hance Park and the Burton Barr Central Library. The former Phoenix Fire Station No. 4, which opened on First Street in 1922, hasn’t been an active fire station for 40 years but has remained under the city’s ownership. In July, the city announced its plan to lease the building to a small business, preferably a full-service restaurant.