Cedar Rapids Community Schools Decide on Requiring Masks

Sure, most of us aren't really thinking about winter and snowfall just yet. We're all just hoping for a nice long and enjoyable fall season. But the city of Cedar Rapids is asking you to think about what will no doubt be headed our way a little later on this year. Snow. It can pile up quick and be a problem to get removed from sidewalks in certain neighborhoods. The city has launched a program to help out with snow removal called 'Snow Buddies'.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO