Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids Community Schools Decide on Requiring Masks

By Eric Stone
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In May, Governor Kim Reynolds signed off on a ruling that banned local school districts from deciding to require masks. With a federal judge recently issuing a temporary ruling against that, it means many school districts have been in the throes of making decisions in the past few days. Des Moines had already reinstated them, and after discussing the matter themselves, officials in the Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) say they WILL require masks for all students, staff and visitors starting Wednesday, September 15. And not just during the school day.

Des Moines, IA
