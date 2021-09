Let’s get you updated on the other Syracuse Orange fall sports currently competing. The Orange lost 3-2 in overtime on the road at Rutgers on Friday but turned around on Sunday to beat UConn 5-3. Quirine Comans scored the final two goals in that game to move Syracuse to 3-2 on the season. The team will be back in action next weekend at Boston College and then at home against Albany.

