Learn How to Remove Your Property From the Tax Lien List

As cities and counties begin to set budgets for the upcoming year, it is important to understand the recent changes implemented by the state Legislature, as well as the impact of the huge allocation of federal rescue funds sent to local governments. Your local officials are setting budgets now that will determine the services available to residents, but could negatively affect increasingly overburdened property owners. Property taxes are driven solely by these local budgets. All of us deserve to know and understand what total funds our local elected officials have received and how they are allocating our hard-earned tax dollars for the future.

