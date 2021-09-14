CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn How to Remove Your Property From the Tax Lien List

By Susan De Vries
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a tax lien sale looming in December, thousands of properties may be on the block because of past-due payments to the city. To help homeowners learn how they can remove their properties from the list and share updates on the upcoming sale, the Abolish the Tax Lien Sale Coalition is hosting an online meeting tonight, Tuesday, September 14. The group, a citywide coalition that includes community land trusts, housing advocacy organizations and nonprofit developers, is working to abolish the sales.

