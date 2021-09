Home flippers are stepping up their presence in the real estate market at a time when profits have dipped to a ten-year low. Around 4.9% of all home sales in the second quarter came were home flips, which ATTOM Data Solutions defines as a home or condo that was bought and then sold on again within 12 months. That’s up from just 3.5% of all home transactions in the first quarter of the year, though home flipping activity still lower than what it has been throughout most of the last decade.

