CPI data misses. Does it matter?

Inflation is cooling in the U.S. and the evidence sent the greenback tumbling against all of the major currencies. Consumer prices grew 0.3% in the month of August down from 0.5% in July. Economists anticipated the decline but the magnitude was larger than expected especially in core prices. The monthly core inflation rate rose only 0.1%, which drove the year over year rate down to 4% from 4.3%. This marked the weakest increase in core prices (which excludes volatile food and energy costs) since February. For the past few months, the Federal Reserve has viewed higher inflation as transitory. While their view has been met with skepticism inside and outside of the central bank, today’s report reinforces Chairman Powell’s steadily cautious approach. The Fed passed on the opportunity to signal taper in August and now it looks like they could do it again in September.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO