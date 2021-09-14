CPI data misses. Does it matter?
Inflation has been running hot this summer. Despite the high readings, Fed Governor Jerome Powell had declared that most of the inflation we have seen over the last 6 months was transitory. However, many traders and investors disagreed, and felt the Fed is “behind the curve”. At the Jackson Hole Symposium in late August, Powell finally conceded and admitted that the criteria for inflation goals has been met which would allow the Fed to taper. However, employment still has much ground to cover.www.cityindex.co.uk
