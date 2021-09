According to a recent consumer survey from Roku Inc. and The Harris Poll, retailers can expect the biggest increase in U.S. holiday shopping in the last four years. Overall, the study revealed an optimistic sentiment from consumers with 72 percent of respondents saying they believe the economy will improve in the next year. And that optimism is fueling intent to spend. More than a third of shoppers said they plan on spending more this year. Data from the study found consumers expect to spend a record of $937 on holiday purchases this year — an increase of 6 percent year-over-year.

