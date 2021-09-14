CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foolish Fruit Felon Flees Stanfield Police

By Woody
 7 days ago
Like something out of a Dukes of Hazzard episode, this car chase must have been quite a sight to see! I'm talking about some serious dust flying down country roads, smashing gates and fences, and eventually into a watermelon field where fruit that has yet to be harvested got mutilated! Oh, the humanity! The dude crashed into a canal and managed to swim or wade to shore and get away on foot. Check out all the details below in the Facebook post from the Stanfield Police Department.

ABOUT

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kissfm.com/

