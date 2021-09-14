CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blast Off To Washington’s Rocket Bakery, A Sweet Business Made Famous By A Cookie

By Jessica Wick
There are two things in life that are universally loved: a good bakery and a great backstory. And if you’ve been to Rocket Bakery in Spokane, Washington, you’ve been a part of both. This beloved local treasure has been around for almost 30 years now, and their famous pink cookies — and everything else — are better than ever!

It all started in the early '90s, when Jeff and Julia Postlewait had a friend who loved restretto, the pure, strong espresso made during the first 10 seconds of brewing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9LEz_0bvv8MXb00
Craig Weddle / Google
The friend referred to restretto as his rocket fuel, which inspired the couple. When Jeff and Julia opened the first Rocket Bakery in 1992, they named it after their friend's favorite vice. The couple had operated two restaurants before opening the bakery, so they knew how to run the business well.

While the Millwood location was the original, there are now six Rocket Bakery locations in the Spokane area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2lXf_0bvv8MXb00
Mark Michaelis / Google
What started as a dream of creating the most amazing coffee and pastries to share with the city of Spokane has turned into one of the city's most iconic spots.

When Rocket Bakery first opened, the concept of espresso was pretty foreign in eastern Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41sVl6_0bvv8MXb00
Rocket Bakery / Facebook
But it only took a few months for the locals to realize that espresso was something special. Even now, when there's a Starbucks or a coffee stand on every corner, the espresso at Rocket Bakery remains popular.

Each location always has an abundance of pastries, from classic favorites to new creations...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qxbWM_0bvv8MXb00
Rocket Bakery / Facebook

... but it's the pink cookie that really put Rocket Bakery on the map.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzGkq_0bvv8MXb00
Rocket Bakery / Facebook
The pink cookie has been around for about two decades. It's not quite a sugar cookie, not quite a shortbread cookie. What it is, however, is an absolute delight -- one many a food blogger has tried (unsuccessfully) to recreate!. The Rocket Bakery refuses to release the recipe, and we don't blame them.

Of course, you'll find more than sweet treats here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AxTIi_0bvv8MXb00
Rocket Bakery / Facebook
Every location has a slightly different menu, but they all offer savory breakfast sandwiches, quiches, and lunch items.

If you live in Spokane, hopefully you're already familiar with this legendary business -- and if you don't, pay them a visit the next time you're in town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5gr6_0bvv8MXb00
Rocket Bakery / Facebook
Visit, and you'll understand why business is better than ever.

What’s your favorite thing to order at Rocket Bakery ?

Only In Washington

Sleep Inside A Stunning Skyhouse At This Remarkably Unique Washington Airbnb

Just when we think we’ve found the most original, show-stopping vacation rental in Washington, we discover something new and even more enticing. Enter: the Alderbrook Skyhouse in Union, Washington. This iconic 1970s home sits right on the Hood Canal, and in addition to all the typical Airbnb amenities, it offers unparalleled views from its sky […] The post Sleep Inside A Stunning Skyhouse At This Remarkably Unique Washington Airbnb appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Enjoy Octopus Burgers And Other Exotic Eats At Pioneer Square D&E In Washington

Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood is right next to both major stadiums, so it’s a convenient spot to grab a bite to eat and a beverage before a Seahawks or Mariners game. And tucked away down a surprisingly quiet street is Pioneer Square D&E, a true hidden gem in Washington with a head chef who isn’t afraid to try new things with the menu. In fact, if you visit on a Monday, you can even try an octopus burger!
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Visit Ozette Beach In Washington, A Hidden Gem Beach That Has Its Very Own Petroglyphs

Do you like a bit of history or art with your hike and beach trip? If so, you can reach the petroglyphs all over this beautiful beach by trail at low tide, and the historic art is breathtaking. After finding and deciphering the images, the scenery is a definite bonus. Mark Ozette Beach down for […] The post Visit Ozette Beach In Washington, A Hidden Gem Beach That Has Its Very Own Petroglyphs appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

This Historic Hotel In Washington Is Hiding An Upscale Sushi Restaurant

Camas is a quiet, charming little city located in Clark County near the Columbia River. While it’s continuously ranked as one of the best places in Washington to live, it tends to stay under the radar when it comes to tourism. But Camas is actually a wonderful place to spend a weekend, especially if you’re […] The post This Historic Hotel In Washington Is Hiding An Upscale Sushi Restaurant appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Wake Up On Top Of A Mountain At This Rustic Cottage Airbnb In Washington

Do you ever want to get away from it all — someplace more remote than a staycation in a local Airbnb? This spot on top of a mountain is sure to bring you rest and relaxation like only a mountain can. A mountaintop cottage Airbnb with scenic views of majestic Mount Hood? There’s nothing more […] The post Wake Up On Top Of A Mountain At This Rustic Cottage Airbnb In Washington appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Travel Back To The 1800s At Washington’s Pioneer Farm Museum

The Evergreen State has some pretty unique museums, including a new mermaid museum. But if you want to feel like you’ve traveled back to the 1880s for a day, just head to the Washington’s Pioneer Farm Museum and Ohop Indian Village. Located in Eatonville, these exhibits are dedicated to showing us what life was like […] The post Travel Back To The 1800s At Washington’s Pioneer Farm Museum appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Treat Yourself At Aqua S, The Fanciest Soft Serve Shop In Washington

Forget everything you know about soft serve — or ice cream. Recently, a brand-new ice cream shop opened in Bellevue that serves the fanciest soft serve in the state… and possibly the country! Aqua S is a premium soft serve shop in Washington, and all ice cream aficionados will want to give it a try! This is next-level soft serve unlike anything you’ve ever had before.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Only In Washington

