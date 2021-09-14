Blast Off To Washington’s Rocket Bakery, A Sweet Business Made Famous By A Cookie

There are two things in life that are universally loved: a good bakery and a great backstory. And if you’ve been to Rocket Bakery in Spokane, Washington, you’ve been a part of both. This beloved local treasure has been around for almost 30 years now, and their famous pink cookies — and everything else — are better than ever!

It all started in the early '90s, when Jeff and Julia Postlewait had a friend who loved restretto, the pure, strong espresso made during the first 10 seconds of brewing.

While the Millwood location was the original, there are now six Rocket Bakery locations in the Spokane area.

When Rocket Bakery first opened, the concept of espresso was pretty foreign in eastern Washington.

Each location always has an abundance of pastries, from classic favorites to new creations...

... but it's the pink cookie that really put Rocket Bakery on the map.

Of course, you'll find more than sweet treats here.

If you live in Spokane, hopefully you're already familiar with this legendary business -- and if you don't, pay them a visit the next time you're in town.

The friend referred to restretto as his rocket fuel, which inspired the couple. When Jeff and Julia opened the first Rocket Bakery in 1992, they named it after their friend's favorite vice. The couple had operated two restaurants before opening the bakery, so they knew how to run the business well.What started as a dream of creating the most amazing coffee and pastries to share with the city of Spokane has turned into one of the city's most iconic spots.But it only took a few months for the locals to realize that espresso was something special. Even now, when there's a Starbucks or a coffee stand on every corner, the espresso at Rocket Bakery remains popular.The pink cookie has been around for about two decades. It's not quite a sugar cookie, not quite a shortbread cookie. What it is, however, is an absolute delight -- one many a food blogger has tried (unsuccessfully) to recreate!. The Rocket Bakery refuses to release the recipe, and we don't blame them.Every location has a slightly different menu, but they all offer savory breakfast sandwiches, quiches, and lunch items.Visit, and you'll understand why business is better than ever.

What’s your favorite thing to order at Rocket Bakery ?

The post Blast Off To Washington’s Rocket Bakery, A Sweet Business Made Famous By A Cookie appeared first on Only In Your State .