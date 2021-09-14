CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge, probe prime minister in slaying

By EVENS SANON, DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press Published:
Columbian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti’s chief prosecutor on Tuesday asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and asked officials to bar him from leaving the country, a move that could further destabilize a country that seemed to be calming after turmoil that followed the assassination and a recent major earthquake.

