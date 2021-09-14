Camanche council tables change-order payment
CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council tabled two resolutions relating to payment for phase two of the city’s street improvement plan. The city council tabled approval of a Manatts change order of more than $26,000 for phase two of the street improvement plan. The council also tabled approval of a pay application from Manatts for phase two of the city’s improvement plan, totaling $36,000, including the over $26,000 change order the council also tabled.www.clintonherald.com
