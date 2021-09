The 2021-22 NBA season is just weeks away and those Boston Celtics rumors are already running rampant as to who the team should target in the summer of 2022. With a max spot opening, the conclusion is that Bradley Beal will end up in Boston teaming up with his good buddy Jayson Tatum. But what if that does not happen? Who is the C’s fall-back guy or in this case, which impending free agent makes the most sense in Boston? Well, look no further than Chicago Bulls star and Olympic gold medalist Zach LaVine.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO