CWC Soccer to host Colorado Northwestern this afternoon

wrrnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Central Wyoming College Soccer Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams will host Colorado Northwestern TODAY at 1pm (w) and 3pm (m). Games will be played on the CWC Soccer Field. Bring a chair and come out and support Rustler Soccer.

wrrnetwork.com

