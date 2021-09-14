The Serene, Secluded Captain Whidbey Inn Has Been A Secret Hideaway In Washington Since 1907

Whidbey Island offers a quiet, peaceful escape from reality, without even having to leave the state. In short, it’s a dream come true, and those who live there are lucky indeed. Whidbey Island, Washington, is where you’ll find the iconic Captain Whidbey Inn, which has been captivating guests for over a century. Come see why this property is such a beloved treasure.

The Captain Whidbey Inn sits nestled among the old-growth firs on the shores of Penn's Cove on Whidbey Island.

It all started in 1907, when Chris Fisher and his son, Edward, built it using logs and stones found in the area.

It's always fun to explore Whidbey Island, but you can enjoy a beautiful weekend here without ever leaving the property.

The rooms here beautifully blend the old with the new, and they all feature custom furnishings and historic details.

When you're hungry, just wander over to the on-site restaurant for a mouthwatering meal.

Of course, the dinner menu has plenty of seafood, including Penn Cove Mussels.

Obviously, this place is perfect for a romantic getaway or a quiet escape with a friend or two.

If you're in need of a quiet escape -- and who isn't? -- consider this peaceful property.

The inn is the "unofficially official" lodge of Ebey’s Landing National Historic Reserve, so it's surrounded by sweeping scenery and serenity.Since that time it has served as a private residence, a boarding school, a girls' school, and a general store. And while the property has been fully renovated, it still bears pieces of its past.Wandering the grounds really does feel like you've gone back in time.Choose from the Lodge Rooms, the Lagoon Rooms, or the cabins, which sit perched above the shores of Penn Cove.The food is made from locally sourced ingredients, offering guests a taste of Whidbey’s best and most seasonal offerings.It doesn't get more local than this! And if you're not a seafood fan for some reason, you can always feast on chicken or steak.It's no wonder The Captain Whidbey has been featured in national publications like Vogue.We guarantee you won't find anything else quite like this in Washington.

Have you ever stayed at the Captain Whidbey Inn in Washington? If so, share your experience with us in the comments below! And for more swoon-worthy accommodations in the Evergreen State, be sure to bookmark this ultimate guide .

The post The Serene, Secluded Captain Whidbey Inn Has Been A Secret Hideaway In Washington Since 1907 appeared first on Only In Your State .