The Serene, Secluded Captain Whidbey Inn Has Been A Secret Hideaway In Washington Since 1907

By Jessica Wick
Only In Washington
Only In Washington
 8 days ago

Whidbey Island offers a quiet, peaceful escape from reality, without even having to leave the state. In short, it’s a dream come true, and those who live there are lucky indeed. Whidbey Island, Washington, is where you’ll find the iconic Captain Whidbey Inn, which has been captivating guests for over a century. Come see why this property is such a beloved treasure.

The Captain Whidbey Inn sits nestled among the old-growth firs on the shores of Penn's Cove on Whidbey Island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Srv4a_0bvv6EGX00
Captain Whidbey Inn / Facebook
The inn is the "unofficially official" lodge of Ebey’s Landing National Historic Reserve, so it's surrounded by sweeping scenery and serenity.

It all started in 1907, when Chris Fisher and his son, Edward, built it using logs and stones found in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GGHf8_0bvv6EGX00
Captain Whidbey Inn
Since that time it has served as a private residence, a boarding school, a girls' school, and a general store. And while the property has been fully renovated, it still bears pieces of its past.

It's always fun to explore Whidbey Island, but you can enjoy a beautiful weekend here without ever leaving the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ooHZ_0bvv6EGX00
Captain Whidbey Inn
Wandering the grounds really does feel like you've gone back in time.

The rooms here beautifully blend the old with the new, and they all feature custom furnishings and historic details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWnxX_0bvv6EGX00
Captain Whidbey Inn
Choose from the Lodge Rooms, the Lagoon Rooms, or the cabins, which sit perched above the shores of Penn Cove.

When you're hungry, just wander over to the on-site restaurant for a mouthwatering meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQ7gK_0bvv6EGX00
Captain Whidbey Inn
The food is made from locally sourced ingredients, offering guests a taste of Whidbey’s best and most seasonal offerings.

Of course, the dinner menu has plenty of seafood, including Penn Cove Mussels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZ2iL_0bvv6EGX00
Captain Whidbey Inn / Facebook
It doesn't get more local than this! And if you're not a seafood fan for some reason, you can always feast on chicken or steak.

Obviously, this place is perfect for a romantic getaway or a quiet escape with a friend or two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MpcC1_0bvv6EGX00
Captain Whidbey Inn / Facebook
It's no wonder The Captain Whidbey has been featured in national publications like Vogue.

If you're in need of a quiet escape -- and who isn't? -- consider this peaceful property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mrpsj_0bvv6EGX00
Captain Whidbey Inn
We guarantee you won't find anything else quite like this in Washington.

Have you ever stayed at the Captain Whidbey Inn in Washington? If so, share your experience with us in the comments below! And for more swoon-worthy accommodations in the Evergreen State, be sure to bookmark this ultimate guide .

The post The Serene, Secluded Captain Whidbey Inn Has Been A Secret Hideaway In Washington Since 1907 appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Only In Washington

Only In Washington

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Washington is for people who LOVE the Evergreen State. We publish one Washington article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

