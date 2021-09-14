Apple Fitness+ coming to 15 new countries, adding two new workouts
Apple has announced Apple Fitness+ is coming to 15 new countries along with two new workouts. As part of the iPhone 13 announcement event, Apple has announced that the workouts are coming to Austria, Brazil, Columbia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Canada, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and UAE. — The workouts are already available in United States, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and Malaysia.appleinsider.com
