Apple Fitness+ coming to 15 new countries, adding two new workouts

Apple has updated its Fitness+ service, bringing new features to new countries.Fitness+ was introduced towards the start of the year, and allows user to stream a variety of exercise classes onto their iPhone or Apple TV. It connects to the Apple Watch, which is required to use it, so that those workouts can use the “rings” on the watch.The new updates bring new kinds of workouts, including pilates and exercises specifically calibrated to “get ready for snow season”. The company has hired new instructors to lead those workouts.It also includes guided meditations. Some of those will be audio meditations, so...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO