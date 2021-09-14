CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Fitness+ coming to 15 new countries, adding two new workouts

By Daniel Hipskind
Apple Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has announced Apple Fitness+ is coming to 15 new countries along with two new workouts. As part of the iPhone 13 announcement event, Apple has announced that the workouts are coming to Austria, Brazil, Columbia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Canada, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and UAE. — The workouts are already available in United States, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and Malaysia.

Digital Trends

Apple Fitness+now lets you workout with your friends

Apple Fitness Plus has introduced Group Workouts on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. You will still see your own metrics on display on the screen, but you will also be able to see an indicator of how well your friends are doing in their workouts. It’s a fun way to bring a competitive element to working out.
FITNESS
The Independent

Apple Fitness+: Host of new features added to iPhone exercise service, including group workouts and pilates

Apple has updated its Fitness+ service, bringing new features to new countries.Fitness+ was introduced towards the start of the year, and allows user to stream a variety of exercise classes onto their iPhone or Apple TV. It connects to the Apple Watch, which is required to use it, so that those workouts can use the “rings” on the watch.The new updates bring new kinds of workouts, including pilates and exercises specifically calibrated to “get ready for snow season”. The company has hired new instructors to lead those workouts.It also includes guided meditations. Some of those will be audio meditations, so...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

HBO Max coming to Europe in October, more countries to be added next year

WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max was officially launched in the US in May 2020, and it has already been made available in Latin America and the Caribbean. Now the company is getting ready to launch the platform in Europe with support for six new countries coming in October and more coming in 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
mobilesyrup.com

Apple brings more features to Apple fitness+ and adds group workouts

Not to be outdone by the new Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini or iPhone 13 series, Apple also revealed several updates to its fitness program, Apple Fitness+. Apple has added more workout times that go all the way down to five minutes, plus there are new filters to sort workouts within the app. You can also pause a workout on one device and resume it on another.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Apple Fitness+ Welcomes People at Every Fitness Level to Train Their Bodies and Minds with Meditation and New Workouts Available September 27

Fitness+ will also be available in 15 new countries later this year. Apple® today announced that Apple Fitness+℠, the first fitness service built entirely around Apple Watch®, will introduce guided Meditation, a simple way to practice mindfulness anywhere, anytime, and Pilates, a new low-impact, body-conditioning workout type, on September 27. Fitness+ is also introducing a new program — Workouts to Get Ready for Snow Season — featuring and designed with two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion skier Ted Ligety, along with Fitness+ trainer Anja Garcia. Inspired by winter sports, the program will help build strength, balance, and endurance so users can have more fun on the slopes, all the way to the last run.
YOGA
Mac Observer

Apple Fitness+ is Coming For Calm, Headspace

Apple Fitness+ got more air time than one might have expected at the ‘California Streaming’ event. Significantly, it announced that it is introducing guided Meditation, to allow users to practice mindfulness through the service. Apple Fitness+ Introducing Guided Meditation Like Calm, Headspace. The makers of apps like Calm and HeadSpace...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Come with Apple on a guided video tour of its new 2021 iPhone models

If you have trouble remembering the difference between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple has produced a video that runs over seven minutes that gives a "guided tour" for each of the four different models that were unveiled last week. The four are the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Color options for the non-Pro and Pro models are discussed and the tour guide informs us that the camera update for the Pro models is Apple's biggest ever.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Google Pay support comes to new banks in nine different countries

Google seems determined to make its own Pay app the main equivalent of Apple Pay on Android. To this end, it has secured support for the often-contactless method from a number of additional banks in 9 countries worldwide. Most of them are located in Switzerland. Working For Notebookcheck. Google Pay...
CELL PHONES
pilot.com

New Owner Invests in Local Workout Anytime

Growing up in the rural South, Tim Bowman saw first-hand that a lack of access to health facilities had a negative impact on the wellbeing of his friends and neighbors. This summer, he fulfilled a longtime goal of increasing access to fitness for all with the purchase of a gym with a low price point and 24/hour availability: Moore County’s Workout Anytime franchise.
ABERDEEN, NC
Apple Insider

Apple rolls out AppleCare+ extensions to France, Italy and Spain

Apple is expanding availability of an AppleCare+ option that allows device users to extend their warranty beyond the typical coverage period. Announced in an updated support document, users in France, Italy and Spain might be able to purchase additional coverage if they paid upfront for an AppleCare+ plan for iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch. The new plan renews on a monthly basis.
BUSINESS
