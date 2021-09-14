CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Know the Foe: Week 2 Packers vs Detroit Lions

Cover picture for the articleThankfully Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is in the books. The Green Bay Packers would like to erase the 38-3 embarrassment they had against the New Orleans Saints and put a beating on division foe Detroit Lions. This week 2 matchup is the Packers’ home opener at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football. Detroit comes into this game after dropping a home loss to the San Francisco 49ers 41-33. Both of these teams will be thirsting for their first win of the young season next Monday night.

Packers vs. Lions score, takeaways: Green Bay pulls away from Detroit behind Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones

And just like that, all seems right in Green Bay. The Packers were able to earn their first win of the regular season by defeating their NFC North rival Lions at Lambeau Field 35-17. That said, it did look like the Packers struggles that were apparent in their opening loss to the Saints were going to rear their head again as the Lions came out firing. They took an early lead thanks to a 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game and even went into the half with a three-point lead. However, Aaron Rodgers and Co. were able to step on the gas in the second half, outscoring the Lions 21-0 to close out the contest.
