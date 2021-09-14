Know the Foe: Week 2 Packers vs Detroit Lions

And just like that, all seems right in Green Bay. The Packers were able to earn their first win of the regular season by defeating their NFC North rival Lions at Lambeau Field 35-17. That said, it did look like the Packers struggles that were apparent in their opening loss to the Saints were going to rear their head again as the Lions came out firing. They took an early lead thanks to a 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game and even went into the half with a three-point lead. However, Aaron Rodgers and Co. were able to step on the gas in the second half, outscoring the Lions 21-0 to close out the contest.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO