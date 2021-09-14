Know the Foe: Week 2 Packers vs Detroit Lions
Thankfully Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is in the books. The Green Bay Packers would like to erase the 38-3 embarrassment they had against the New Orleans Saints and put a beating on division foe Detroit Lions. This week 2 matchup is the Packers’ home opener at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football. Detroit comes into this game after dropping a home loss to the San Francisco 49ers 41-33. Both of these teams will be thirsting for their first win of the young season next Monday night.www.yardbarker.com
