Tuesday Round-Up: The Pete Carroll Show Returns To 710 ESPN Seattle

By Logan Reardon
seattle Seahawks
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's happening today – Tuesday, Sept. 14 – for your Seattle Seahawks. The beginning of the regular season means we can finally spend all day on Sunday watching football again. It means we get to play fantasy football and check in on all our players. And it means that The Pete Carroll Show will be on 710 ESPN Seattle on Monday mornings.

