EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13/AP) — The latest information on the Caldor Fire: Containment remains at 71 percent with 218,876 acres burned. Overnight, there were gusty winds and several calls but firefighters determined the areas of fire concern were within the existing fire footprint, according to a report from the U.S. Forest Service. The western half of the fire received light rain. As the storm moves out, humidity levels are expected to decrease but winds will continue, prompting a Fire Weather Watch that will go into effect at 11 p.m. and remain in place until 11 a.m. Tuesday due to windy conditions and low relative humidity...

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO