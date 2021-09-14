CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 2 Power Rankings: At Least Lions Better than New York Jets

Cover picture for the articleHow does a loss against the San Francisco 49ers impact the Lions' status in the national media power rankings? Let's take a look. "While it may not have been the way we expected, the Detroit Lions showed some foundational promise on Sunday against the 49ers. Jared Goff was hitting passes to all levels of the field. Anthony Lynn did a phenomenal job of scheming open the team’s best offensive weapons, like T.J. Hockenson. The running game lagged, but Detroit will end up a thorn in plenty of sides this year simply by virtue of being well-coached."

