CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Judge orders new ballot title for Oregon City water measure

By Jaelen Ogadhoh
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 9 days ago

Clackamas County Circuit Court additionally denies request to change explanatory statement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acdbi_0bvv22cE00

Clackamas County Circuit Judge Michael C. Wetzel on Tuesday, Sept. 7, approved a petition to change the ballot title of an Oregon City measure seeking voter authorization to temporarily raise annual water rates above the charter limit for six years.

The petition, filed by Oregon City resident and former Mayor John Williams Jr., challenged the "insufficient," "misleading" and "unfair" ballot title and explanatory statement included in the city's Resolution 21-43 proposing a new method of funding improvements to the city's water system. If passed by voters in November, the city could increase water rates up to 3% above the current annual limit of 3% set by the Oregon City Charter, a cost increase equivalent to roughly $12.20 for a typical household in the area over the next six years, as opposed to the projected increase of $5.63 under the current limit.

Per Judge Wetzel's orders, the ballot title's caption will now read: "Authorizes temporary water rate increases above 3% annual charter limit."

The question will now read: "May City increase water rates up to an additional 3% annually over Charter limit for six years for system improvements?" with the City having the option to remove the word "Charter" if desired.

Williams and his attorney, Jesse A. Buss, filed the petition against the Oregon City Commission and City Attorney William K. Kabeiseman on Aug. 17. Under Oregon law, any voter dissatisfied with a ballot title may file a petition "stating the reasons the title filed with the court is insufficient, not concise, or unfair" and requesting the title be changed to better serve voters. Oregon law does not, however, state a dissatisfied elector may challenge explanatory statements.

In the petition, Williams claimed Oregon City's proposed explanatory statement was "not impartial, simple" or "understandable" as required by Oregon law.

"The ballot title is required to be a concise and fair statement of what is before the voters, not a campaign piece for those advocating for its passage," wrote Williams in the original petition. "It currently functions as a piece of advocacy, not a factual statement."

Williams took issue with all three parts of the ballot title: the caption, the question and the summary, outlining his concerns in an amended version of the petition filed on Aug. 24.

He deemed the caption, originally phrased: "Authorizes temporary water rate increase above 3% annual Charter limit," to be insufficient in its failure to identify the purpose of the rate increase and misleading in describing the increase itself as "temporary" when the only temporary aspect is the rate at which it will increase.

"Further, the caption is misleading because it references the current 3% Charter limit, but not the 6% limit sought by the City," added Williams in the amended petition.

Williams deemed the question, originally phrased: "May City increase water rates up to an additional 3% over Charter limit for six years for water system improvements?" to be insufficient and misleading for the same reasons; that the language did not clearly convey to voters that the raise would be 6% each year for six years.

The summary, which in its original phrasing gives reasoning for the rate increase and outlines proposed goals, Williams deemed to be misleading in that all listed goals were simply speculative and approval of the measure as currently phrased would not directly fund specific projects to achieve those goals.

He added that it did not explain how additional funds would be used, whether for direct improvements, to service debts, both, or neither.

Williams additionally challenged the city's proposed explanatory statement of the measure, claiming it to be "improper advocacy" and identifying inconsistencies in how the measure is explained in the statement as opposed to the resolution.

In the petition, Williams points out that the explanatory statement suggests the rate increase will be only "an additional 3% increase over six years," while the resolution specifies that the increase will be "up to 6% annually for six years."

Responding to the petition during an Aug. 27 hearing, Judge Wetzel granted Williams' ballot title changes, certifying an alternative caption, two alternative questions and an alternative summary to the city elections' officer.

However, he denied Williams' proposed changes to the explanatory statement, citing an absence of any statutory authority for such challenges to explanatory statements and that Williams did not identify any legal reason for the court to declare judgment.

Judge Wetzel ordered the summary to be edited to explicitly specify that the proposed rate increase is up to 3% "annually" and that the city's goals will require "additional/further action" by the City Commission, with the city having the option to choose between the words "additional" and "further."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
dpgazette.com

A Ballot Question For City Council

Deer Park City Council candidacy requires contenders to live within the city for more than one year before the election. Billy Costello moved to Deer Park in May of 2021, he has owned a business in the community since 2018. On his Facebook page, Costello credited an article by the...
wtoc.com

Judge denies emergency order to keep candidate’s name on the ballot

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - For now, the name of a disqualified mayoral candidate in Port Wentworth will not appear on the November ballot. Friday, a Superior Court judge tossed out a request for a temporary restraining order by the former candidate Julius Hall. The decision allows the Port Wentworth...
Juneau Empire

City approves new ballot-counting center

At Monday night’s City and Borough of Juneau Assembly meeting, assembly members unanimously passed an ordinance to spend $700,000 to turn a city-owned warehouse near Thane Road into a ballot-counting center — a move that could pave the way for future vote-by-mail elections. The assembly has been considering a plan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ballot language approved by judge in Detroit reparations initiative

DETROIT – Residents in Detroit will be asked on the November ballot whether they want to change a specific section of the city charter. The ballot language approved by a Wayne County judge Friday afternoon asks voters a yes or no question. “The voters of the city reserve the power...
DETROIT, MI
Derrick

New challenge looms for Minneapolis ballot measure on police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for a former Minneapolis City Council member objected Wednesday to new language for a ballot measure on the future of policing in the city, saying it fails to comply with a court order that rejected the previous wording. The proposed amendment to the city charter would...
superhits106.com

Supervisors To Put Bond Measure on Ballot For Conservation Projects

Dubuque County supervisors on Tuesday approved asking voters in the November 2nd election to approve up to $40 million in bonds for outdoor recreation and conservation projects. The measure will need to be backed by at least 60% of voters to pass. The three county supervisors unanimously approved two resolutions for the referendum during their meeting Tuesday. The first set the measure on the November ballot. The second outlined how the money will be spent. Of the total amount for which the county bonds, 35% would be used for park improvements and expansion. Another 35% would go to water quality, land protection and habitat management. Trail improvements, development and expansion would receive 20%. Trails, kayak launches and funding to municipalities for urban trails would receive 10%.
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis City Council Approves New Wording For Police Department Ballot Question

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minneapolis City Council approves new wording for the ballot question about removing the city's police department. The city council previously passed the ballot question, but on Tuesday a judge ruled the wording was too vague. The city council rewrote the question, making it longer and adding an explanatory note. Minneapolis residents will vote on replacing the police department with a department of public safety later this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
bonnersferryherald.com

City council approves change orders for water relocation project

BONNERS FERRY — Tuesday night’s City Council was short and sweet with the majority of discussion focusing on the U.S. 95 water relocation project. The Idaho Transportation Department is currently rebuilding the section of U.S. 95 running through Bonners Ferry, adding a continuous center lane, wider shoulders, sidewalks on both sides, new lighting and updated drainage. Stage 1 of reconstruction has been completed with the remainder or the project anticipated to be completed by 2024.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
ABC 4

Ogden City issues order regarding culinary water restrictions

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden City has issued an order addressing culinary water restrictions due to drought. Ongoing drought conditions plaguing the state have already prompted secondary water systems to shut off service early to preserve water for the upcoming year. Ogden City officials anticipate the early shut-off will cause higher than the regular use of culinary water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#The Oregon City Charter
kfgo.com

Judge rejects ballot question to scrap Minneapolis PD

MINNEAPOLIS – A judge has rejected the latest version of a proposed charter amendment on the future of policing in Minneapolis. Judge Jamie Anderson ruled just days before early and absentee voting begins in the city where George Floyd died in police custody. If her ruling stands, it means any votes on the question won’t count.
Western Iowa Today

City of Griswold Public Measure

(Griswold) The following public measure will be placed on the November 2nd ballot for the City of Griswold. To authorize a change in the use of the one percent (1%) local sales and services tax in the city of Griswold, Iowa effective July 1, 2022. The use of the one...
New Jersey Globe

Teaneck renewable energy referendum ordered onto the ballot

Superior Court Judge Robert C. Wilson has ordered that a referendum establishing a renewable energy credit system be placed on the November ballot, marking the second court loss for Acting Township Clerk Doug Ruccione today. In August, Ruccione rejected the referendum petition on the basis of insufficient signatures, stating that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABQJournal

Judge allows Aragon to remain on mayoral ballot

A state district judge tossed a petition Friday that sought to disqualify Eddy Aragon as an Albuquerque mayoral candidate, alleging that he improperly listed a commercial address as his residence. Second Judicial District Judge Joshua Allison dismissed the petition, finding that Aragon’s residence in a commercial office building doesn’t disqualify...
Morning Sun

Court orders marijuana question pulled from ballot

A proposal to increase the number of recreational marijuana retailers in Mt. Pleasant is off the November ballot, following a ruling by a Michigan appeals court. In a ruling published Monday, the court ordered Mt. Pleasant’s city clerk to decertify a petition that would have placed on the ballot a proposal to expand the number of recreational marijuana retailers from three to 10. In doing so, they overturned a ruling by an Isabella County judge.
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy