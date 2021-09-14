TPT Global Tech's SaaS Division's Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS" is LIVE!

Seeking a new in-house challenge where you can make your mark and create a new consumer social strategy for a much-loved media brand? The Client: Global Media Giant This brand produce and publish much loved titles that have been feeding our children’s imaginations, expanding our cooking repertoires, ensuring we tick off that travel bucket list and always keeping us learning something new. They are part of a global media network and offer a superb platform with all the benefits, structure, and training of market leading firm, with a truly inclusive and creative culture that encourages talent to shine and rewards it well with recognition, career progression and new challenges. The role: Working with the Head of PR & Marketing and enjoying great access to c-suite management including the CEO, COO and MD, this brand-new role will lead the brand’s social strategy to grow communities, brand equity and retail sales. Partnering the wider marketing team, the role will manage a c.£100k budget to create a multi-media content plan across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter while seamlessly blending with email marketing and paid media strategies. Acting as the social subject matter expert, you will manage an Executive on campaign delivery while also ensuring the brand are using the most relevant and effective channels and that reporting metrics are delivering excellent insights. The Rewards: Salary to c.£35k plus excellent benefits. The role will be a hybrid model with days in the office open to negotiation. For more information, please apply now for an initial conversation. If this role is not quite right for you, but you think a friend would be interested, why not refer their details? We offer £150 in Amazon vouchers when we place a new referral. ]]>

