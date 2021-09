Pet Botanics’ Freeze Dried Training Rewards are meaty treats that contain just a single ingredient, real beef liver. They are made via the freeze-drying method, in which moisture is removed by a vacuumlike process at freezing temperatures, locking in the treats’ flavor and giving them an irresistible beefy aroma and taste. Freeze drying is a natural way to keep foods fresh and extend shelf life without using preservatives. The treats contain no BHA, BHT, artificial preservatives or artificial colors. At just two calories each, they are ideal for lengthy training sessions. The bite-sized treats can be given to dogs repeatedly to reward behavior while limiting calorie intake.

