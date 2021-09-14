CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, MT

Commissioners put the final touches on county budget

By WILL LANGHORNE
Western News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln County Commissioners approved a balanced budget comprised of $11.4 million in non-tax resources and property tax revenues last week. During a budget review on Sept. 8, Wendy Drake, who heads accounting for the county, presented commissioners with two final options that boiled down to how to manage $43,662.36 — or just over one mill — in leftover funds.

thewesternnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Council Approves Emergency Security Deposit Relief Act, Awaits Mayor Signature

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council approved the Emergency Security Deposit Relief Act Monday. It now awaits the signature of Mayor Brandon Scott. The Emergency Security Relief Act was established for the Emergency Security Deposit Voucher Program — which will provide each family with a security deposit for certain funding under the act. City Council President Nick Mosby released a statement following the approval: “We know the ability to afford quality housing has only gotten more difficult during these long pandemic months. The Council’s action tonight is meant to ease the stress by providing renters in our city up to $2,000 toward...
BALTIMORE, MD
capecoralbreeze.com

Final budget hearing Thursday

The Cape Coral City Council will hold the final public hearing on the city’s 2022 budget Thursday at 5:05 p.m. at City Hall. Council is expected to vote to lower the property tax rate slightly from 6.375 mills to 6.25 and approve the budget, which is set at $978,464,119 overall, with a $296,590,898 General Fund budget.
POLITICS
Western News

City aid for sewer infrastructure project remains under discussion

Libby officials are exploring funding options to partially reimburse a property owner for the installation of a sewer main along U.S. Highway 2. Dan Torgison, owner of the Switchback Bar and Grill property, said he has spent about $90,000 to replace the restaurant’s septic system with the main. While Torgison could have hooked into the city system with a smaller diameter pipe, he chose to install the main so other nearby businesses could tap into it.
LIBBY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, MT
City
Lincoln, MT
Lincoln County, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
Western News

City Hall backs chamber in pursuit of grant

City officials are supporting a Libby Chamber of Commerce effort to help rebrand a region partially known by the outside world largely for its Superfund site. Mayor Peggy Williams issued a letter to the Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development backing a chamber grant application. If awarded, the grant would go toward development of an online video channel dedicated to highlighting Libby’s amenities, opportunities and successes.
LIBBY, MT
CBS Chicago

Lightfoot Unveils $16.7 Billion Spending Plan For 2022, Using Federal Funds And Modest Property Tax Hike To Balance Budget

by Todd Feurer and Meredith Barack CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday proposed a $16.7 billion spending plan for 2022 that relies on federal stimulus funds, various “savings and efficiencies,” and a modest property tax hike to help erase a $733 million budget shortfall. It’s the second year in a row the mayor is asking aldermen to back a property tax hike in Chicago, although it’s a smaller one than the $94 million property tax increase the City Council approved for 2021. The proposed increase in the city’s property tax levy for 2022 includes a $22.9 million automatic hike tied to...
CHICAGO, IL
Elkhart Truth

Project Winnie gains final approval from commissioners

GOSHEN — County officials gave the green light to finalize an incentive package for a $200 million distribution warehouse northeast of Elkhart. The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved an interlocal agreement as well as a resolution on a tax phase-in for “Project Winnie,” a distribution center planned for the Elkhart East Industrial Park.
ELKHART, IN
Athens Daily Review

Chandler finalizes budget, tax rate

The Chandler City Council wrapped up its budget and tax rate by approving the documents at a meeting Tuesday. The budget estimates general fund expenses at $3,704,462 and revenues of $2,509,607. The water utility fund lists expenses of $4,148,617. Included are capital projects of $1,725,824. City administrator John Whitsell said...
CHANDLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balanced Budget#Final Touches#Capital Improvement Plan#The County General Fund#The American Rescue Plan
Western News

Legals for September, 17 2021

NOTICE FOR SECOND PUBLIC HEARING The Lincoln County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on September 29, 2021, at 10:00 am, in the Lincoln County courthouse, Libby, MT for the purpose of obtaining public comments on a proposed application for a assisted living and memory care center located in Libby, Montana, under the Montana Community Development Block Grant Program administered by the Montana Department of Commerce. At the public hearing, the proposed application will be explained, including the proposed area of the project, activities. All interested persons will be given the opportunity to express their opinions regarding this proposed application. Testimony may be given orally at the hearing or submitted in writing before September 28, 2021. Anyone who would like further information or who wants to submit comments should contact Tina Oliphant, Executive Director, Kootenai River Development Council at 406-544-6578. Portions of and/or a summary of the CDBG-ED Application are available for review at 60 Port Blvd, Libby, MT during regular office hours. Please call in advance to assure the office staff are available. Lincoln County Commissioners makes reasonable accommodation for any known disability that may interfere with a person's ability to participate in this public hearing. Persons needing an accommodation must notify Dallas Bowe no later than September 27, 2021, to allow adequate time to make needed arrangements. You can call 406.293.7781 or write to 512 California Avenue, Libby, MT 59923 to make your request known. Published In The Western News September 10 & 17, 2021. MNAXLP.
LIBBY, MT
thesunpapers.com

Board of Commissioners focuses on protocols for Touch-a-Truck event

Ahead of a planned Touch-a-Truck event spearheaded by the Elizabeth Haddon Elementary School Parent Teacher Association, a work session at the Haddonfield board of commissioners’ Sept. 13 meeting focused on the pros and cons of holding the gathering with guests who might include unvaccinated children. Touch-a-Truck is scheduled for Friday,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cobbcounty.org

Cobb Commissioners Start Unprecedented Biennial Budget Hearings

Cobb Commissioners Start Unprecedented Biennial Budget Hearings. Board to hear department’s budgetary needs in a rapidly-growing county. Marietta, GA | September 15 - Cobb County Commissioners started a series of work sessions Tuesday designed to give them a deep dive into the county’s budget and departmental challenges before the formation of a biennial budget in 2022. Issues raised at a spring retreat prompted the unprecedented six-month effort when it became apparent the county faced significant issues surrounding aging infrastructure, operating costs, and employee recruitment and retention.
COBB, GA
kogt.com

County Approves Budget

The budget for next year was approved by the Commissioners Court Tuesday. The budget for fiscal year 2021 to 2022 will raise less revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget. The Court previously approved two weeks ago the tax rate of $0.542 per $100 valuation for tax year 2022....
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS ADOPT 2022 BUDGET, TAX RATE

Washington County Commissioners approved the budget and tax rate for the new fiscal year at their meeting today (Tuesday). After a public hearing with no comments, the court adopted a budget of $34.7 million, which will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by $1.6 million, or 8.71 percent. Of that amount, $372,000 is tax revenue that will be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Yes Weekly

Forsyth County commissioners to consider changes to commissioner districts

Forsyth County commissioners are considering potential redistricting for commissioners districts within the county because of population changes shown in the 2020 Census. Any potential changes would only effect the districts for county commissioners in Forsyth County and not any other elected officials. Pursuant to the U.S. Constitution and State law,...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
amisun.com

WMFR budget passes final vote

BRADENTON – The West Manatee Fire Rescue District has put its financial ducks in a row in time for the coming fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. WMFR commissioners met Sept. 7 for the district’s final public hearing on the proposed 2021-22 budget and to adopt a resolution certifying the 2021 fire assessment. No members of the public came forward to offer any comment on either item and commissioners passed both with a unanimous vote.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
city-countyobserver.com

AGENDA OF THE VANDERBURGH COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

AGENDA OF THE VANDERBURGH COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 MEETING. Sheriff’s Office: Loan Request for Addition to the Sheriff’s Training Center. Resolution No. CO.R-09-21-014: A Resolution of the Board of Commissioners of Vanderburgh County, Indiana Approving Joint Undertaking Agreement. Resolution No. CO.R-09-21-015: A Resolution of the Board of...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

AGENDA — Muskogee County Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting. WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010. • Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 7 regular meeting. • Resolution concerning selection of County Bridge Inspection Engineer. • Partial payment by the Health Department to Magnum...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy