Commissioners put the final touches on county budget

NOTICE FOR SECOND PUBLIC HEARING The Lincoln County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on September 29, 2021, at 10:00 am, in the Lincoln County courthouse, Libby, MT for the purpose of obtaining public comments on a proposed application for a assisted living and memory care center located in Libby, Montana, under the Montana Community Development Block Grant Program administered by the Montana Department of Commerce. At the public hearing, the proposed application will be explained, including the proposed area of the project, activities. All interested persons will be given the opportunity to express their opinions regarding this proposed application. Testimony may be given orally at the hearing or submitted in writing before September 28, 2021. Anyone who would like further information or who wants to submit comments should contact Tina Oliphant, Executive Director, Kootenai River Development Council at 406-544-6578. Portions of and/or a summary of the CDBG-ED Application are available for review at 60 Port Blvd, Libby, MT during regular office hours. Please call in advance to assure the office staff are available. Lincoln County Commissioners makes reasonable accommodation for any known disability that may interfere with a person's ability to participate in this public hearing. Persons needing an accommodation must notify Dallas Bowe no later than September 27, 2021, to allow adequate time to make needed arrangements. You can call 406.293.7781 or write to 512 California Avenue, Libby, MT 59923 to make your request known. Published In The Western News September 10 & 17, 2021. MNAXLP.

