A House committee approved $4.4 billion for NASA today as part of its $45 billion portion of the Build Back Better human infrastructure bill. Over 30 amendments were debated. Several were adopted, but none that affected NASA’s funding. The money is on top of NASA’s regular appropriations. While good news, it is far less than the $15.7 billion NASA Administrator Bill Nelson hoped to secure and none is for a second lunar lander for the Artemis program.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO