Libby, MT

Latest COVID surge in care center leaves at least 10 dead

By WILL LANGHORNE
Western News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 10 Libby Care Center residents died due to complications related to COVID-19 after the coronavirus spread through the local nursing home last month. One resident died during the week ending Aug. 29, five died during the week prior and four during the week ending Aug. 15, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). The figures bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths at the care center to 14.

