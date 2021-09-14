CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Sussex County Hosts Community Meetings as Reassessment Begins

By Chaz Gill
WBOC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEORGETOWN, Del.- More than 180,000 properties will be reassessed in Sussex County following a series of community meetings in the coming weeks. According to Sussex County Government, five meetings and a virtual session have been scheduled for the public to have the opportunity to understand the complex process, reassessment. The process will begin in October and is the first general reassessment for the county. Completion is scheduled for 2024.

