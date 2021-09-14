Nevada alum Caleb Martin signs a two-way contract with the Miami Heat

Nevada basketball alum Caleb Martin, who was waived by the Charlotte Hornets last month, has signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat, per Stadium's Shams Charania. Martin spent the first two years of his NBA career playing with the Hornets alongside his twin brother, Cody. He will now play in the same division. Martin was an undrafted free agent in 2019 and signed a training camp deal with his home-state team before making the team. He impressed enough in the exhibition season to get a contract on the team's 15-man roster.