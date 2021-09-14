CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The Buy Nothing Project: Give, Receive, and Connect with Your Neighbors

By Stephanie Rogers
dornob.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstead of running to the store or ordering from Amazon when you need something, you could be getting it from your neighbors for free – no strings attached, no catch. That’s the beauty of the Buy Nothing Project, an international network of hyper-local “gift economy” communities with more than 4 million participants in at least 44 countries. The name “Buy Nothing” might sound like some kind of strict ultra-frugal spending diet, but it’s actually a great way to free yourself from unnecessary consumerism, declutter your house, and connect with your community.

dornob.com

Comments / 0

Related
Port Townsend Leader

Neighbors question ‘safe parking’ project

A proposal by leaders at New Life Church to let homeless people park overnight in the church’s lot drew a crowd of concerned neighbors — and a few supporters — last week. Around 35 people clustered around an outdoor pavilion at the church last Thursday evening to comment on the...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
merrillfotonews.com

Neighbor to Neighbor

A young family with 4 children is in need of 3 dressers and 3 living room chairs. #421. Can you help? If you have furniture to donate, please call 715.539.2666. Do you have a need? Maybe we can help! Neighbor to Neighbor makes the concerns of our neighbors in need known to the community and then coordinates this need with the gift of another. This is a ministry of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Merrill.
MERRILL, WI
Chronicle-Telegram

Connect to a Cause campaign to give 65 nonprofits a boost

AMHERST TWP. — With the pandemic still hampering fundraising efforts, 65 local nonprofits are hoping donors step forward Thursday in the second annual Connect to a Cause crowdfunding campaign. Its goal is to raise $250,000 during a 12-hour drive. The event isn’t exactly a telethon, though there will be live...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry Food Bank receives Publix donation for food insecure neighbors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Lowcountry Food Bank received a donation from Publix Super Markets Charities to bring fresh produce to the food insecure neighbors the organization serves. Publix Super Markets Charities has donated $135,000 to Lowcountry Food Bank to purchase fresh produce for those food insecure people it serves.
HOMELESS
Daily Freeman

Letter: Vaccine is good for you, your family and neighbors

More people have to read and understand what science is doing today or they are going to be misinformed by ignorant people who do not know anything. I cannot understand why people will not get vaccinated for Covid-19 . It’s for their own good and the good of their families and the community where they live. People, we have to make a stand against this virus for the good of our country. This virus is like the common flu, except some people are dying from it more than the common flu. I understand from my reading that over 6 million people worldwide have died from this virus. But in the land of plenty, the USA, where anyone can get the shot for nothing, people are not coming forward to help to stop the spread by getting vaccinated. Many foreign countries do not have enough vaccine for their populations to help stop the spread.
KINGSTON, NY
mountaintimes.info

Sharing your garden creates memories between neighbors

Anything in your garden that you can divide and share provides a connection between you and another person. It will also become a remembrance of you. That may not seem important now but over time you will come to appreciate that someone thought enough of you to share a little piece of their garden with you.
RUTLAND, VT
digthedunes.com

Meet Your Neighbors: Jayde Starmapper

Jayde has been lucky enough (and gypsy enough) to have lived an eclectic life in a lot of places, including growing up for a good part of her youth in the Ozark Mountains of southwest Missouri, where the tales of “haints” and “injuns” piqued her love of history and ghost lore! She spent the first half of her adult life as a copywriter, proofreader and graphic artist, then went back to college for her Masters to become a middle school teacher. She then worked for seven years at the Challenger Learning Center in Hammond, flying space missions with kids, until she retired that hat and became a full time artist and ghost tale teller a few years ago. Opening her shoppe was the final step for her to become a Wild Girl of the Dunes herself, much like her beloved idol Alice Gray.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gift Economy#Birthday Party#Charity#The Buy Nothing Project#Goodwill
North Country Public Radio

Meet your new neighbor: the stories of two 'pandemic residents'

The coronavirus pandemic has forced a lot of us people to work remotely for the last year and a half. It's changed the way we think about work, life, and even where we live. Meet two new residents of the Adirondacks, who moved here full-time because of two things: the pandemic, and the normalization of remote work.
PUBLIC HEALTH
siouxlandnews.com

Family in Le Mars receives " Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award"

LE MARS, Iowa — A farm family from Le Mars has received a state-wide award for going above and beyond as stewards of the environment and animal care. Bob and Lisa Puetz have been honored with the Gary Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award. The family is active in the county's...
LE MARS, IA
Cumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Protect your neighbors

Many years ago when I was a young man I, like many others, served our community as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. With no questions asked, when called upon, we selflessly did whatever was required as well as we could. Today, in the face of a killer pandemic, roughly 35% of us object to the simple act of wearing a mask to help protect their family and neighbors from an unseen enemy. How can this be? What have we become? Selfless has become selfish and self-serving. To those mask objectors, at the very least, please don’t hinder or hassle those of us still willing to help protect our neighbors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ourquadcities.com

Your Ag Connection: Whiskey Acres

It only takes seconds for a shot of whiskey to go down. But the process to make whiskey is much longer. It all begins with a seed. And continues with people who are passionate about making high quality spirits. In this week’s “Your Ag Connection,” Linsey Tobin introduces us to...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Charities
KOMO News

Neighbors ask Redmond to derail homeless shelter project at former hotel

REDMOND, Wash. — Dozens of people in Redmond are mounting what might be a last-ditch effort to keep a hotel from becoming a homeless shelter. The issue for many of these concerned neighbors is the very people this shelter will try to help, which includes those with chronic drug habits, severe mental illness or criminal histories. They worry the problems being addressed inside the hotel will spill out into the surrounding neighborhood.
REDMOND, WA
SPY

These Family Halloween Costumes Are Sure to Impress All Your Neighbors in 2021

They may not be the catwalks of Paris, but come October 31st, the streets of America come alive with their very own fashion show. Competition in the Halloween costume game is fierce, especially when it comes to Halloween costumes for families, and that means you need to be on the top of your stuff to fight for the “best in the neighborhood” prize. If you’re part of a family or group of friends and are really looking to up your game this year, it’s time to embrace the group costume. The advantages of a group costume are numerous. By adding extra...
CELEBRITIES
Fast Company

How to buy nothing

Like clockwork, when the crisp fall weather arrives, stores fill up with cozy new clothes and magazines are splashed with the latest looks from New York Fashion Week. All of this sends a subliminal message that we should stock up on jackets and sweaters in autumnal colors and buy our kids new back-to-school outfits.
BEAUTY & FASHION
womansday.com

25 Best Christmas Porch Ideas to Impress Your Neighbors and Holiday Guests

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas… from the curb, that is! There’s nothing like a Christmas porch to add warmth and visual appeal during the holiday season: Decorating this special space welcomes guests, inspires you every time you come home, and shares your household’s cheer with the entire neighborhood. (In fact, your impeccably decorated Christmas porch might even inspire a little healthy competition among neighbors, too!)
HOME & GARDEN
Seattle Times

With these outdoor products, the Earth (and your neighbors) will thank you

It’s not easy being green. What you envisioned as a meticulously nonchalant drought-resistant front yard, your neighbors perceive as “vacant lot.” They left notes in the night. You weren’t invited to this year’s block party. Those wishing to be virtuous can still give the block’s well-informed (and highly opinionated) residents...
ENVIRONMENT
freeweekly.com

Project your success

Q. My husband is generally a good dresser; however, sometimes he wears clothes that make me wonder what he’s thinking. Can you explain to him the necessity of consistently wearing quality clothes . . . perhaps just that he should NOT be wearing older worn pants with a nice shirt? I can tell even he knows that they don’t work together, and we have the money to buy new clothes.
SMALL BUSINESS
pro-tools-expert.com

Is This Vital Connection Missing In Your Studio?

Many of us work from home. Some of us have been doing it for years. I’ve been doing it for a decade. All my colleagues work from home, we are spread around the world. When the pandemic struck, many more were forced to work from home, many stayed home for good.
TRAVEL
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy