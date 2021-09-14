The Buy Nothing Project: Give, Receive, and Connect with Your Neighbors
Instead of running to the store or ordering from Amazon when you need something, you could be getting it from your neighbors for free – no strings attached, no catch. That’s the beauty of the Buy Nothing Project, an international network of hyper-local “gift economy” communities with more than 4 million participants in at least 44 countries. The name “Buy Nothing” might sound like some kind of strict ultra-frugal spending diet, but it’s actually a great way to free yourself from unnecessary consumerism, declutter your house, and connect with your community.dornob.com
