The COVID-19 pandemic has only intensified issues for people and families experiencing food insecurity. With the USDA’s Food Insecurity report set to come out today, we’d like to make sociologist Leslie Hossfeld available to you. As dean of the College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences at Clemson University, she has extensive expertise in health disparities, food security and sovereignty and can serve as resource as it relates to the report, food deserts and what can be done to address these issues.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO