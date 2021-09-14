CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

CNN, MSNBC see recent ratings lows as Fox News defeats competition for 30th straight week

By David Rutz
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News Channel's ratings success continued as it beat struggling CNN and MSNBC for the 30th consecutive week in both primetime and total day viewers last week. From September 6-12, Fox News not only bested its direct cable news competition, it beat them combined in both primetime and total day in total viewers and in the coveted 25-54 age demographic. Meanwhile, the latter channels saw a number of recent lows.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 268

Tony Esker
7d ago

less heck their viewership is almost non existent. not that you could tell by the way the liberal media and advertisers throw praise and money at them

Reply(9)
65
guest4
7d ago

Why does Fauci only do interviews on CNN? I can't figure out why people don't trust him. Agenda based and biased.

Reply(24)
80
chari blomquist
6d ago

Fox will also state if Trump did good or bad on decisions Unbias.Same as Biden ,yet I havent seen anything Biden doing that is good.Nor has FOX

Reply(3)
42
Related
MSNBC

Tucker Carlson has a bonkers new Covid vaccine conspiracy theory

Incendiary FOX News host Tucker Carlson is now baselessly claiming that the Pentagon's Covid vaccine mandate aims to identify 'sincere Christians,' 'free thinkers,' and 'men with high testosterone levels' in the U.S. armed forces. MSNBC's Brian Williams has details.Sept. 21, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Seth Meyers Nails Tucker Carlson for COVID Mandate Contradiction

“Several polls, including one by Fox News itself, have now shown that President Biden’s vaccine requirements and other COVID measures are widely popular,” Seth Meyers noted at the top of his latest “A Closer Look” segment Monday night. “So Republicans and right-wing pundits have been forced to come up with increasingly insane arguments against them.”
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

Late night hosts wryly compare Fox News' pro-vaccine and mask-positive polls to its anti-vax punditry

Several polls, "including one by Fox News itself, have now shown that President Biden's vaccine requirements and other COVID measures are widely popular, so Republicans and right-wing pundits have been forced to come up with increasingly insane arguments against them," Seth Meyers said on Monday's Late Night. "A Fox News poll out this weekend found that voters support mask mandates and Biden's new vaccine requirements whether in businesses, indoor establishments, or schools," while the network's opinion hosts are on an entirely different page.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Greg Gutfeld
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Ari Melber
Person
Laura Ingraham
mediaite.com

CNN Reliable Sources Guest Vows Fox News Personalities Will Be ‘Punished’ in the ‘Afterworld’ for Sustaining Big Lie

Former media critic and CNN regular David Zurawik believes that Fox News will face some kind of otherworldly retribution for having a corrosive impact on American democracy. Zurawik joined Brian Stelter on Sunday for a Reliable Sources conversation about conservatives and their rebuke of facts as presented by the media. As part of his commentary, Zurawik painted Fox as part of the “pro-Trump,” “right-wing” media as he warned about the erosive effect Trump had on American society.
POLITICS
Variety

Fox Business Network Overhauls Primetime Lineup, Dropping Opinion Shows for Reality and Docu-Series

John Rich has written music with everyone from Gretchen Wilson to Jon Bon Jovi. For the show he’s about to launch on Fox Business Network, the musician says he’s cribbing notes from Barbara Walters. Rich has been studying Walters’ interviews with luminaries like Johnny Carson, Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball. “I paid attention to her intros and outros, her pacing,” for his show, “The Pursuit” which originated on thesubscription streaming platform Fox Nation and launches this week on the Fox Corp. cable outlet as part of a revamped primetime block. “I’m not really focused on people’s success,” says Rich. “I’m focused on...
MUSIC
mediaite.com

Jim Acosta Dunks on ‘Sad Sack’ Tucker Carlson and Fox News For Covid Misinformation: They ‘Don’t Have the Balls to Tell you The Truth’

CNN’s Jim Acosta dropped a series of double entendres to dunk on rival network Fox News and their top-rated host Tucker Carlson for Covid-related misinformation, specifically regarding the bizarro story of the week stemming from Nicki Minaj’s tweet about her cousin’s friend’s alleged inflammatory testicular reaction to a Covid vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Msnbc#Nbc#Television News#Tucker Carlson Tonight#Fox News Channel#Fox Friends#White House#Cbs#Abc#Americans#Nielsen Media Research
The US Sun

What is Joy Reid’s salary at MSNBC?

JOY Reid is an anchor on MSNBC who has her own show on weeknights titled, The ReidOut. Reid has been hosting the ReidOut at 7pm on the news network since 2020. The ReidOut is a weeknight commentary show on MSNBC. The show airs at 7pm ET. On September 14, the...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

NBC News anchor Tom Llamas taps into his roots for a new streaming newscast

It's possible that the future of NBC News started in a Miami dentist office. The Cuban immigrant father of the network's newest anchor, Tom Llamas, had a dental practice in the city where he treated the children of Jorge Ramos, the renowned TV journalist at the Spanish-language network Univision. Luis Llamas told Ramos that his then-15-year-old son had an interest in journalism and asked about getting him a tour of the network's newsroom.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Fox News Channel outdraws CNN, MSNBC combined for fifth straight week

Fox News Channel outdrew CNN and MSNBC combined across multiple categories for the fifth straight week as Americans sought news and analysis related to the crisis along the southern border, COVID pandemic, botched Afghanistan withdrawal, and missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Fox News averaged 1.5 million viewers from September 13-19 to...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘World News Tonight With David Muir’ Tops Season In Total Viewers And Key Demos; All Network Evening Newscasts See Ratings Drop

ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir again finished the season on top in total viewers and the key demographic, but all the network evening newscasts saw their viewership drop in 2020-21 versus a year earlier. The newscast averaged 8.74 million total viewers, down 7% from 9.39 million a season earlier. NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt averaged 7.32 million, down 11% from 8.27 million; and CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell posted 5.4 million, down 8% from 5.86 million. In the 25-54 demographic, World News Tonight averaged 1.69 million, off by 10% compared to 1.88 million a season earlier. NBC Nightly...
TV SHOWS
Variety

TV Ratings: NBC Wins 2020-21 Season in Adults 18-49 and Total Viewers for First Time Since 2018

NBC was officially the most-watched network in America from 2020-21. NBC won both the 52-week TV season in adults 18-49 and in total viewer figures for the first time since 2018, bolstered by favorable ratings for “Sunday Night Football,” “Saturday Night Live,” “This Is Us,” “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent.” In total viewers, NBC’s win totaled approximately 33.6 million more hours watched than any broadcast competitor from the start of the season to its culmination (Sunday, Sept. 19). “In an era with no shortage of viewing options, the reach and impact of broadcast television is still undeniable,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman,...
TV SERIES
AdWeek

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez Marks 1 Year as Host of American Voices

On Sunday evening, MSNBC host Alicia Menendez marked her one-year anniversary as host of American Voices, an analysis program which airs from 6-8 p.m. ET on MSNBC. When announcing the launch of American Voices last September, MSNBC remarked that Menendez “will spotlight the week’s biggest political stories and focus on under-reported issues with under-represented voices that require a national platform.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Ari Melber is now the longest-serving host of MSNBC's 6 p.m. ET hour

"The 6 p.m. hour of MSNBC has had an absolutely wild series of custodians, ranging from Tucker Carlson and Oliver North to Al Sharpton and Ed Shultz," says Mediaite's Colby Hall. "It has taken an enormous amount of tinkering to land on Melber, who has now clocked 1,007 shows as host of The Beat, surpassing the previous record held by Al Sharpton. Third in the history of MSNBC’s 6 p.m. slot is Mediaite founder Dan Abrams, who hosted The Abrams Report from 2001 to 2006. Following the list of Melber’s predecessors is a fascinating anthropological dig into cable news lore. Fox News prime time host Tucker Carlson, the current king of cable news, held the hour for two years. Oliver North, of Iran-Contra infamy, co-hosted a show with Paul Begala. Mark Halperin, who left MSNBC in disgrace after being accused of sexual harassment, co-hosted a show in the hour with John Heilemann. They were replaced by Greta Van Susteren, who lasted less than a year. Pat Buchanan, Andrea Mitchell, and Ed Schultz all took a swing at the time slot as well, and eventually ceded their gig to another effort."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

587K+
Followers
116K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy