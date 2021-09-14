House Democrat Soto Minimalizes Growing Inflation, Calls it ‘Minor’

President Joe Biden’s (D) $3.5 trillion budget has generated Democratic infighting as some lawmakers like Florida Rep. Omari Hardy (D) support the budget, and other lawmakers like Senator Joe Manchin (D) do not approve. This week, Senator Manchin reiterated that he would not be voting in favor of the bill, writing an opinion article for the Wall Street Journal titled “Why I won’t Support Spending Another 3.5 Trillion.” In Response, Florida Rep. Darren Soto (D) took to Twitter to criticize lawmakers that oppose the budget, disregarding Manchin’s argument that it will contribute to inflation and arguing that the budget is a response to “the pandemic… that’ll makes us stronger.”