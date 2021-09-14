CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House Democrat Soto Minimalizes Growing Inflation, Calls it ‘Minor’

By Daniel Molina
floridianpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden’s (D) $3.5 trillion budget has generated Democratic infighting as some lawmakers like Florida Rep. Omari Hardy (D) support the budget, and other lawmakers like Senator Joe Manchin (D) do not approve. This week, Senator Manchin reiterated that he would not be voting in favor of the bill, writing an opinion article for the Wall Street Journal titled “Why I won’t Support Spending Another 3.5 Trillion.” In Response, Florida Rep. Darren Soto (D) took to Twitter to criticize lawmakers that oppose the budget, disregarding Manchin’s argument that it will contribute to inflation and arguing that the budget is a response to “the pandemic… that’ll makes us stronger.”

floridianpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
floridianpress.com

House Democrats Release Government Funding Bill Tie With Debt Ceiling, Strips $1B For Israel’s Iron Dome

House Democrats unveiled Tuesday the legislative text for a short-term government funding bill that ties a provision to suspend the debt limit but strips a provision originally included to boost $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system after caving to progressives backlash. The 93-page bill, dubbed H.R. 5305 “Extending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industries. One of the lawmakers is the House’s single largest recipient of pharmaceutical industry campaign cash this election cycle, and another lawmaker’s immediate past chief of staff is now lobbying for drugmakers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Soto
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Chuck Todd
Person
Bernie Sanders
The Atlantic

The Democrats’ Greatest Delusion

Democrats in Congress are divided on a slew of important issues right now, leaving President Joe Biden’s signature $3.5 trillion spending plan in jeopardy. What unites them is the illusion that the way they handle the plan will make or break the party’s fortunes in next year’s midterms. If only...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP

The House voted late Tuesday to keep the government funded, suspend the federal debt limit and provide disaster and refugee aid, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Republicans who oppose the package despite the risk of triggering a fiscal crisis. The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops on Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year — midnight […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Inflation#Democratic#The Wall Street Journal#Republican#Nbc News#Senate#Big
Cleveland.com

House Democrats suspend federal debt limit

WASHINGTON — The House voted to keep the government funded, suspend the federal debt limit and provide disaster and refugee aid, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Republicans who oppose the package despite the risk of triggering a fiscal crisis. The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy